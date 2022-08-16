Jennifer Aniston Posts Series of Flashback Bikini Pics From Beach Vacation

Jennifer Aniston is sharing the good life as she posts a series of throwback pics from a recent beach vacation she took with friends, including Horrible Bosses costar Jason Bateman. The 53-year-old Friends alum took to Instagram recently to share with fans her relaxing beach days as she unwinds with friends, soaking up the sun in a stunning mix-and-match bikini.

Friends Alum Jennifer Aniston Soaks Up The Sun During Relaxing Beach Vacation

In the August 15 Insta post, the Cake actress posts a series of photos of herself unwinding with friends as she soaks up some beach rays. In the post, Aniston begs “Take us back.” Clearly, the star is longing for another beach vaca!

Also featured in the series of Insta photos shared on Anniston’s page are fellow actor Jason Bateman and his wife, Amanda Anka. The pics show the trio as they enjoy the blissful beach retreat. However, one photo shows Bateman kicking back with his laptop. Perhaps the Ozark star is hard at work writing and developing another hit Netflix series?

Aniston Shares Throwback Pics Of Her Blissful Beach Retreat

In one of the photos, the Friends alum showcases her beach-ready physique as the star lounges on a reclining beach chair. She is stunning in a bi-colored black and pink bikini. And, fans were loving it.

“The hair, the body, the skin (happy for you, kinda),” says one Insta fan in the comments.

“You deserve rest my friend,” another comment reads.

Aniston also shares an over-the-shoulder selfie as she catches some rays while Anka relaxes behind her. The duo later has a twinning moment as they pose for a pic showing off their beach-ready locks and matching cross-body bags.

“The best beach hair,” one fan gushes in the comments.

“It’s the beachy hair for me!” another one of Anniston’s Insta followers exclaims.

She Said What She Said

Jennifer Aniston may have just been enjoying a beach get-away and enjoying some ocean waves. However, the Murder Mystery actress made some waves of her own in recent weeks when she faced some major backlash for a statement claiming that the internet has people “becoming famous for doing basically nothing.”

During a recent discussion with Sebastian Stan for a Variety Actors on Actors interview, Anniston spoke of some famous names – including Paris Hilton and Monica Lewinsky, commenting on how they rose to near-instant fame.

“I feel so lucky that we got a little taste of the industry before it became what it is today,” the actress says in the discussion.

“More streaming services,” she adds.

“You’re famous from TikTok, you’re famous from YouTube, you’re famous from Instagram,” Aniston related, adding that “it’s almost, like, it’s diluting the actor’s job.”

However, the star soon faced backlash for these comments. Many noting that Aniston is “out of touch” and that she doesn’t know what it takes to become famous in the business either. Her parents are famous actors Nancy Dow and John Aniston.