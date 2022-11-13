Jennifer Aniston Says She Hates Social Media, Calls It ‘Torture’

If you are looking for Jennifer Aniston to like social media, then just forget about it because she’s no fan of it at all. In fact, Aniston has gone so far as to say that she does “hate” it a lot. Oh, she has other comments about the state of social media, too. The Friends actress considers the whole thing to be akin to torture.

“I hate social media,” Aniston said in an interview with Allure. “I’m not good at it… It’s torture for me. The reason I went on Instagram was to launch a line. Then the pandemic hit and we didn’t launch. So I was just stuck with being on Instagram. It doesn’t come naturally.” She also talked about her sitcom, too. Aniston speculates that the absence of social media helps the show stay popular.

Jennifer Aniston Thinks That Hollywood Fame Is Fleeing

“There are people who say that watching Friends has saved them during cancer diagnosis, or so many people with just so much gratitude for a little show,” Aniston said. “We really loved each other, and we took care of each other. I don’t know why it still resonates; there are no iPhones. It’s just people talking to each other. Nobody talks to each other anymore.”

Aniston, 53, also has some words about Hollywood. She has some thoughts about what fame looks like these days, Fox News reports. “I feel like it’s dying,” Aniston said when referring to Hollywood glamour. “There are no more movie stars. There’s no more glamour. Even the Oscar parties used to be so fun.

“I was trying to … It was a challenging road for me, the baby-making road,” Aniston said. “All the years and years and years of speculation…. It was really hard. I was going through IVF, drinking Chinese teas, you name it. I was throwing everything at it. (And) I would’ve given anything if someone had said to me, ‘Freeze your eggs. Do yourself a favor.’ You just don’t think it. So here I am today. The ship has sailed.”

Back in June, Aniston happened to talk about why some guest stars on her sitcom were either scared or terrified. This group would include Tom Selleck, who appeared on the show himself. “And by the way, every actor who was a film actor who came onto our show, they were terrified,” Aniston said in an interview with Variety. “It was like, ‘Who are these people laughing at what I’m saying?'” Selleck himself would expand on that thought during an appearance on The Kelly Clarkson Show. “I was scared to death,” Selleck said. “I had done Taxi a long time before, but I hadn’t done a sitcom.”