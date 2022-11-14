Jennifer Aniston’s Dad Dies at 89: Read Her Emotional Tribute

On Monday (November 14th), Friends star Jennifer Aniston announced on her Instagram account that her father, John, passed away last week.

In the heartfelt post, Jennifer Aniston shared a series of photographs of her and her father. “Sweet papa… John Anthony Aniston,” she wrote. “You were one of the most beautiful humans I ever knew. I am so grateful that you went soaking into the heavens in peace – and without pain. And on 11/11 no less! You always had perfect timing.”

Jennifer Aniston then shared that 11/11 will forever hold an even greater meaning for her now. “I’ll love you till the end of time. Don’t forget to visit.”

Like his daughter, Jennifer Aniston’s father was an actor. He began his acting career in 1962 as “Officer #1” in the 87th Precinct episode New Man in the Precinct. Aniston appeared in various soap operas throughout his career, including portraying Eric Richards and Victor Kiriakis in Days of Our Lives. He scored a Daytime Emmy nomination for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series in 2017. Earlier this year, Aniston received a Daytime Emmy Lifetime Achievement Award.

Jennifer Aniston Recently Spoke About Her Parent’s Divorce

While speaking to Allure magazine, Jennifer Aniston looked back at the struggles she faced after her parents divorced in the early 1980s.

“I think my mom’s divorce really screwed her up,” Jennifer Aniston explained while speaking about her childhood and upbringing. “Back in that generation it wasn’t like, ‘Go to therapy, talk to somebody. Why don’t you start miscodosing?’ You’re going through life and picking up your child with tears on your face and you don’t have any help.”

Years after the painful split between her parents, Jennifer Aniston said she forgave her mother and father. This was considered a big deal considering she had infamously been estranged from her mother for years. “It’s toxic to have that resentment, that anger. I learned that by watching my mom never let go of it. I remember saying, ‘Thank you for showing me what never to be.’ So that’s what I mean about taking the darker things that happen in our lives, the not-so-happy moments, and trying to find places to honor them because of what they have given to us.”

Jennifer Aniston’s mother passed away in May 2016. The mother and daughter duo had been estranged for six years partially due to Jennifer’s mother writing a book about their relationship. Following Jennifer’s divorce from Brad Pitt, they reconciled. Jennifer previously opened up about the new relationship she had with her mother. “It’s been really nice. It’s crazy what, you know, your life kind of being turned upside down will you to… For us it’s… It was the time and it was going to happen when it was supposed to happen. So this is good. It’s baby steps.”

Jennifer Aniston’s mother had several strokes between 2011 and 2012 that impacted her speech and walk. In May 2016, she was rushed to a the hospital and passed away two days later at 79 years old.