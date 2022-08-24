Jennifer Flavin Speaks Out After Filing for Divorce From Sylvester Stallone

Jennifer Flavin is speaking out only hours after headlines broke that she and her husband Sylvester Stallone are divorcing after 25 years of marriage.

The 54-year-old model signed a petition “for dissolution of marriage and other relief” at a Palm Beach County, Florida, court on Friday, August 19.

“I’m sad to announce that after 25 years of marriage, I have filed for divorce from my husband Sylvester Stallone,” she told PEOPLE in an exclusive statement. “While we will no longer be married, I will always cherish the more than 30-year relationship that we shared, and I know we are both committed to our beautiful daughters.I ask for privacy for our family as we amicably.”

The couple share three daughters, Scarlet, 20, Sistine, 24, and Sophia, 25.

TMZ first broke the news earlier today (Aug. 24) and wrote that the court documents accuse Stallone of moving money out of their shared bank accounts. Flavin’s attorneys claim that engaging in the transferring, deleting, or wasting of marital assets has had an “adverse economic impact on the marital estate,” and Flavin wants to be compensated for the transgressions.

The Couple Recently Celebrated Their Anniversary With a Touching Social Media Post

Just three months ago, the couple celebrated their milestone 25th anniversary on social media and seemed to be happy in their relationship.

“Happy 25th anniversary to my amazing wife,” Sylvester Stallone wrote on Instagram. “There is not enough words to describe what this incredibly selfless, dedicated, patient woman has meant to our lives and I only wish they could be another 25! Thank you sweetheart!”

The Rocky star included 11 photos along with the loving words. The snapshots showcased their relationship over the years. Flavin responded to the post by writing, “Thank you my love! I love you so much and we will be spending the next 25+ years together! Keep me laughing and I’m yours for the rest of my life!”

Two Weeks Ago, Jennifer Flavin Hinted That Her Marriage With Sylvester Stallone Was Ending

But two weeks ago, Flavin gave her Instagram followers a major clue that things were not right in her marriage when she posted a photo of herself with her daughters and included a telling caption.

“These girls are my priority,” she wrote. “Nothing else matters. The 4 of us forever #truth #family #forever.”

Sylvester Stallone and Jennifer Flavin met in 1988. At the time he was already an Alist star, and he also had two past divorces. Flavin has two step-sons by Stallone, Sage and Seargeoh. Sage passed away in 2012.