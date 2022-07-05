Jennifer Garner & Her Son Put Patriotism on Full Display as July 4th Parade Grand Marshals

Over the three-day holiday weekend, actress Jennifer Garner and her son Samuel put their patriotism on full display while being the grand marshals for the July 4th parade in Pacific Palisades, Los Angeles, California.

Jennifer Garner was seen sitting in a red convertible while wearing a “Let Freedom Ring” t-shirt and jeans as she waved to parade attendees. Samuel matched his mom with the same t-shirt and jeans. Both shirts had “Je Dissent” on the back, which translates to “I say” in French. See the photos here.

Jennifer Garner and Samuel’s appearance in the 4th of July parade came less than a week after Samuel and Garner’s ex-husband, Ben Afflict, was in a car accident. The father-son duo was in a $225,000 Lamborghini when the incident occurred.

Hollywood Life reports that the 10-year-old got into the front seat of the Lamborghini at a dealership in Los Angeles while it was running. He put the car in reverse and it rolled back and hit a parked BMW. Luckily, no one was hurt. However, Jennifer Garner was reportedly shaken up.

“Jen was not happy when she found out Ben let their son drive,” a source told the media outlet. “Particularly given he was driving a sports car in an enclosed space of all things. She knows how dangerous that was and she knows something could have gone very badly, so she’s beyond thankful nobody got hurt.”

Jennifer Garner Opened Up About Her Private Life Being in the Spotlight

In a 2016 interview with Vanity Fair, Jennifer Garner spoke about the struggles she deals with while her personal life is in the spotlight. “I turned on CNN one day and there we were,” Garner explained at the time. “I just don’t do that anymore.”

Jennifer Garner then recalled how she took a silent oath with herself to really stay offline. “I am totally about all of it. Ben says, ‘Oh, you just don’t care,’ and I say, ‘No it’s the opposite.’ It hurts me so much and I care so much.”

At the time, Garner and Affleck were going through a divorce. The former couple was married for 10 years before calling it quits. And choosing to not care about how the divorce looked to the outside world didn’t sit well for Garner. “I cannot be driven by the optics of this. I cannot let the anger or hurt be my engine.”

Garner further explained that she needed to move with the big picture always on her mind. “And the kids first and foremost,” she noted. She went on to speak about her ex-husband. “You can’t have these three babies and so much of what we had. He’s the love of my life. What am I going to do about that? He’s the most brilliant person in any room, the most charismatic, the most generous.“