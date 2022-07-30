Refusing to follow the norms of Hollywood, Jennifer Garner advises against fighting aging with injectables such as fillers and botox.

While speaking to Harper’s Bazaar about her hair and beauty routines, Jennifer Garner opened up about her advice on how to achieve timeless beauty, which includes not looking in the mirror very often. “My beauty advice is always the same,” Garner explained. “Look in the mirror less, obsess less, and look at the rest of the world to see what you could be using your time for instead. We all look at our faces more than people used to, and it doesn’t do you any good. You obsess over changes or how to fix something on your face.”

Jennifer Garner also said her advice is to look at the mirror less and be cautious when it comes to injecting anything into the face. “Be very, very incredibly judicious and wait as absolutely long as possible to add anything. Don’t think that you’re 37 and you need to be shooting up your face. You don’t need to wear so much makeup or have such a constant blowout.”

Along with giving her beauty advice, Jennifer Garner also opened up about her popular TikTok account. “Wherever I go, [my assistant] Mo is with me. She plays a billion different roles in my life, and one is doing all of my social media among a million other things. We were in the White House with Adir, and they were playing music. So, of course, Adir and I, we were like, ‘We have to dance.’”

Jennifer Garner Recalls Hilarious Moment at the White House With the First Lady

Jennifer Garner then said that the duo dance every time they’re together and this time, they were at the White House and things got silly. “Just waiting for the First Lady. Mo started filming us being goofy. We ran into the Christmas tree. We were waltzing away, and the First Lady walked in. We almost whacked her across the face, and the Secret Service did a catalyst. We were totally busted waltzing in the White House by Dr. Jill Biden.”

Jennifer Garner went on to further joke about her other TikTok videos. “The other TikTok, when I was in the shower in the wetsuit, was a product of me trying to show my hair care routine in the shower. But how do you show yourself in the shower without revealing anything? With a wetsuit or bathing suit. We really made it up as we went along. There was no real plan with this video.”

In regards to interacting with Christa Allen, who played the younger version of her in “13 Going on 30” and has a big TikTok following, Jennifer Garner said it’s been a while since the duo chatted. “But I need to hunt her down and see her, because she is a peach. She’s such a beauty. I am so lucky to be connected to her with such happy memories.”