jennifer-lawrence-reveals-she-suffered-two-miscarriages

A little over six months after welcoming her first child with husband Cooke Maroney, Jennifer Lawrence revealed that she had two miscarriages before she turned 30.

In the October 2022 edition of Vogue magazine, Jennifer Lawrence spoke about how she intended to get an abortion after finding out she was pregnant in her early 20s. However, before she could have the procedure done, she suffered a miscarriage. “I had a miscarriage alone in Montreal,” Lawrence recalled. Years later, she had another miscarriage while shooting Don’t Look Up. At that point, she was married to Maroney and very much wanted a child.

Jennifer Lawrence continued to speak about her miscarriage experience by stating that during the second time, she had to get a D&C, which is a procedure to remove tissue from the uterus. “I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant,” Lawrence explained about her third pregnancy. “Thinking about things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy. But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?”

Meanwhile, Jennifer Lawrence opened up about the struggles of parenting, including protecting her son from gun violence. “I’m raising a little boy who is going to go to school one day. Guns are the number-one cause of death for children in the United States. And people are still voting for politicians who receive money from the NRA. It blows my mind.”

Jennifer Lawrence Admits She Struggled With Accepting Different Political Views Within Her Family

Along with discussing her miscarriage experiences, Jennifer Lawrence opened up about how she struggled with accepting different political views within her family. Especially since the majority of her family lives in Kentucky.

“I broach the subject in the sense that I unleash text messages,” Jennifer Lawrence shared. “Just: Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. Boom. They don’t respond. And then I’ll feel back and send pictures of the baby.”

Jennifer Lawrence admitted her relationship with her father and some of her family members struggled a bit due to politics. “I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: it’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different. I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t. I’m sorry I’m just unleashing, but I can’t f— with people who aren’t political anymore.”

Jennifer Lawrence added that it’s impossible to live in the United States and not be political these days. “You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.”