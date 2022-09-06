Jennifer Lawrence Unleashes on Hollywood Over Gender Pay Gap

Actress Jennifer Lawrence sat down with Vogue for a recent cover story. During her interview, the Oscar winner unleashed her brutally honest opinions on the current pay gaps between men and women in Hollywood. She also revealed some of the harrowing details behind her struggles to conceive a child and her feelings triggered by the overturning of Roe v. Wade.

Lawrence revealed she suffered two miscarriages before finally giving birth to her son earlier this year. She said she was finally able to bring him into the world after a successful medical procedure. However, she expressed great outrage young girls across America are facing limited options for reproductive health.

“I remember a million times thinking about it while I was pregnant thinking about the things that were happening to my body. And I had a great pregnancy. I had a very fortunate pregnancy,” Lawrence said. “But every single second of my life was different. And it would occur to me sometimes: What if I was forced to do this?”

Lawrence was born in the state of Kentucky. The state immediately outlawed abortions after the overturning of Roe v. Wade. She said much of her anger in the aftermath has been directed at certain relatives back in Louisville, Kentucky, including her father.

A rift had grown in her family in recent years, which had become complicated during her pregnancy and in the aftermath of the Supreme Court decision. Lawrence went on to say she’s trying to work through the family drama by attending therapy and working on herself.

“I just worked so hard in the last five years to forgive my dad and my family and try to understand: It’s different. The information they are getting is different. Their life is different.” Lawrence said. “I’ve tried to get over it and I really can’t. I can’t. I’m sorry I’m just unleashing, but I can’t f— with people who aren’t political anymore. You live in the United States of America. You have to be political. It’s too dire. Politics are killing people.”

Lawrence added, “I don’t want to disparage my family, but I know that a lot of people are in a similar position with their families. How could you raise a daughter from birth and believe that she doesn’t deserve equality? How?”

Jennifer Lawrence Calls Out the Pay Gap in Hollywood

Inequality is a subject that weighs heavily on Lawrence’s mind. She might have established herself as one of the biggest names working in Hollywood, but she still fights to receive the same compensation her male counterparts earn.

Last year, she starred in the Netflix film Don’t Look Up opposite Leonardo DiCaprio. Even though she shared top billing with the star, she earned $5 million less than he did.

“It doesn’t matter how much I do. I’m still not going to get paid as much as that guy, because of my vagina?” Lawrence bluntly said.

Lawrence’s next film comes from Apple titled Causeway. The film will stream exclusively on Apple+ beginning November 4th.