Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck Get Married in Las Vegas

After 21 years of ups and downs, marriages, children, and divorce, the couple known as Bennifer has officially tied the knot. That’s right, according to TMZ, sources confirmed their love with a marriage license. It was filed on Saturday for Jennifer Lynn Lopez and Ben Géza Affleck in Clark County, Nevada. While neither talked to the press about the license or wedding, back in April, the actress and singer revealed their engagement in her fan newsletter. She even flashed her gorgeous engagement ring featuring her favorite color green.

While congratulations are in order, the couple hasn’t had the best record when it comes to their relationship. The pair first met while they filmed the movie Gigli in 2001. At the time, Lopez married her second husband Chris Judd. That marriage ended just a year later in 2002. That is when the famous Bennifer blossomed. Not to mention the steamy cameo Ben Affleck made in Lopez’s hit Jenny from the Block.

Barely a month after the release of the video, Bennifer took their relationship to the next level when Ben Affleck asked her to marry him. He shared the proposal with a ring made by Harry Winston. It featured a stunning 6.1-carat diamond.

Bennifer Ends As Soon As It Began

Sadly, the marriage never happened due to the media constantly hounding them. Both Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck wrote in a statement, “Due to the excessive media attention surrounding our wedding, we have decided to postpone the date. When we found ourselves seriously contemplating hiring three separate ‘decoy brides’ at three different locations, we realized that something was awry.”

The couple added, “We began to feel that the spirit of what should have been the happiest day of our lives could be compromised. We felt what should have been a joyful and sacred day could be spoiled for us, our families, and our friends.”

Calling off the wedding by 2004, Jennifer Lopez moved on to marry Marc Anthony and had twins in 2008.

As for Ben Affleck, he moved on as well, marrying actress Jennifer Garner in the Summer of 2005. They had three kids together.

But again, both marriages ended in divorce.

Jennifer Lopez And Ben Affleck Given Second Chance

Appearing to be the end for the once popular Bennifer as Jennifer Lopez went on to date baseball star Alex Rodriguez. The singer eventually called it quits with Rodriguez and in 2021, the spark between Lopez and Ben Affleck seemed to rekindle.

Seen together ever since, back in February, Jennifer Lopez shared her thoughts on her relationship with Ben Affleck. She said, “I feel so lucky and happy and proud to be with him. It’s a beautiful love story that we got a second chance.”