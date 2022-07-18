jennifer-lopez-reveals-new-name-after-las-vegas-marriage-to-ben-affleck

If you’re a Jennifer Lopez fan, please take note of the name change. She’s now going by Jennifer Lynn Affleck. We’re betting it’s going to be difficult to drop the JLo.

If you didn’t hear the huge news that rocked the pop culture world, Jennifer Lopez married Ben Affleck Saturday to cap off the best kind of comeback couple story.

People magazine snagged a copy of the marriage license record. And it shows that Benjamin Geza Affleck married Jennifer Lopez. The license then only showed a name change for Lopez, listing her as Jennifer Affleck. The license needs to be filed with Clark County within 10 days. As of Sunday, People said the license had yet to be filed, officially.

JLo’s twins were witnesses to the Vegas ceremony. The superstar sent out her On the JLo newsletter, describing the wedding as “the best night ever.”

The new Mrs. Jennifer Affleck provided a wedding announcement of sorts on her Instagram page, telling everyone to visit her site onthejlo.com.

Jennifer Lopez Says She Wore a Dress from Old Movie for Big Event

The superstar formerly known as Jennifer Lopez wrote of her wedding:

“So with the best witnesses you could ever imagine, a dress from an old movie and a jacket from Ben’s closet, we read our own vows in the little chapel and gave one another the rings we’ll wear for the rest of our lives. They even had Bluetooth for a (short) march down the aisle. But in the end it was the best possible wedding we could have imagined. One we dreamed of long ago and one made real (in the eyes of the state, Las Vegas, a pink convertible and one another) at very, very long last.”

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck began their first relationship in 2002. (Ben-Ari Finegold/Getty Images)

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck first became a couple — and Bennifer — 20 years ago. They started dating in July 2022 and were engaged by Thanksgiving. But the couple postponed their wedding in September 2003, then broke up months later. By the time she started a relationship with Affleck, Lopez already had been married twice. Post-breakup with Affleck, Lopez married singer Marc Anthony. The couple stayed together for a decade and are the parents of twins. Max and Emme.

Lopez became engaged again to former baseball star Alex Rodriguez. And the fans definitely wanted a merging of the nicknames with JLo and A-Rod. The two ended their engagement in April, 2021. Then that same month, the rumor mill started churning again, with the unlikely coupling of Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck. Since his first relationship with Lopez ended, Affleck married Jennifer Garner. The two have three children together but divorced in 2018.

The couple announced their engagement this past April. And then came the Vegas wedding, when Jennifer Lopez became Mrs. Jennifer Affleck.