Jeremy Renner Celebrates 52nd Birthday From Hospital Bed With Heartwarming Post

Actor Jeremy Renner, still recovering from a horrendous accident at his home, turned 52 years old on Saturday. Renner, who is an Academy Award-nominated actor, went on Instagram on Saturday and reposted something on his Story. It was a video of a group of children from an urban academy in Chicago singing to 50 Cent’s In Da Club. They are from The Base, an organization that Renner’s been involved with for years. All the kids held signs that spelled out “Jeremy” as they all danced to the hit 2003 track. Renner captioned the video, “Thank you For the Birthday Love !!!”

This comes on the heels of a post on Friday that Renner made to his Instagram Story, too. It was of a video from his hospital bed. Medical staff surrounds him. Renner thanked them for their tireless effort as he begins to recover, ET Online reports

Jeremy Renner Still Recovering In Hospital From Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner has been in the hospital since a terrifying snowplow accident landed him in the intensive care unit. Bryan Samudio of the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office in Nevada spoke about a 911 call. It was placed involving a pedestrian run over by a snowcat in the area of Mount Rose Highway.

“Mr. Renner’s personal vehicle, which was being driven by a family member, had become stuck in the snow near his home,” Samudio said. “Mr. Renner went to retrieve his piston bully, or snowcat — an extremely large piece mobile equipment weighing at least 14,330 pounds — in an effort to get his vehicle moving.

“After successfully towing his personal vehicle from its stuck location, Mr. Renner got out of his piston bully to speak to his family member. At this point, it is observed that the piston bully started to roll,” Samudio said. “In an effort to stop the rolling piston bully, Mr. Renner attempted to get back in the driver’s seat of the piston bully. Based on our investigation, it’s at this point Mr. Renner [was] run over by the piston bully.”

911 Call Indicates Renner Was ‘Completely Crushed’ By Snowcat

Meanwhile, the outlet obtained audio of the 911 call made on New Year’s Day. It notes that Jeremy Renner appeared to be “completely crushed” by the snowcat. “Subject was run over by a snowcat,” the log reads. It later notes that the person was Renner. “[Jeremy] is moaning loudly in the background — serious bleeding,” the dispatcher wrote in the log. “He is bleeding heavily from his head and other [unknown] injuries – [responding person] isn’t sure where all the blood is coming from.”

According to the log, the actor was “completely crushed under a large snowcat” and was having “extreme [difficulty] breathing.” Finally, it also states that “the right side of his chest is collapsed — upper torso is crushed.”