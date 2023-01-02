Jeremy Renner Hospitalized After Snowplow Accident: New Details, 911 Audio Emerges

Recently released 9-1-1 audio shares new details about Jeremy Renner’s horrific New Year’s Day snowplow accident that has him in critical condition.

In the recording, which was obtained by TMZ, dispatchers and rescuers worried that they wouldn’t be able to reach the actor due to “feet of snow.” A massive storm had just blown through Reno near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe, which is close to Renner’s home, according to the Reno Gazette-Journal. As a result, roads were left impassable, and 35,000 people were without power in below-freezing conditions.

NDOT had to open roadblocks for police and medical workers. But workers said that emergency vehicles may not be able to get through the deep snow. A helicopter also struggled to find a safe landing space near the scene. It is unclear if the weather caused any significant delays during the rescue.

According to a neighbor, the accident happened while Renner was clearing paths with his Snowcat plowing machine. The Mayor of Kingstown actor had worked with the machine several times in the past. But on January 1, it somehow ran over Renner’s leg and caused significant blood loss.

A neighbor, who is a doctor, was nearby at the time. And they were able to fashion a tourniquet that kept Jeremy Renner alive until paramedics arrived.

Jeremy Renner Airlifted to a Local Hospital

A helicopter was eventually able to airlift the victim to a nearby hospital.

“Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital. “Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident,” Sergeant Kristin Vietti of Washoe County Sheriff’s explained to Deadline.

Later that day, Renner’s rep updated the press and shared that the two-time Oscar nominee was in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier.”

The rep also noted that Renner’s “family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

A source close to Renner also told TMZ that his injuries are “extensive” and cover more than just his leg.

Meanwhile, the police are treating the accident location as an active crime scene. And police impounded the Snowcat around 8 pm that night. Apparently, the machine is supposed to have extensive safety features that should have prevented it from crushing the actor’s leg.

“The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident,” said Vietti.