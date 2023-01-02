Jeremy Renner Reportedly ‘Conscious and Speaking’ Following Snowplow Accident

Actor Jeremy Renner is reportedly conscious, stable, and able to speak as the Mayor of Kingstown star recovers. Renner, 51, reportedly will be undergoing surgery on Monday as part of his recovery process, Extra reports.

The Hawkeye actor gets to the hospital on Sunday morning by airlift. He has “extensive injuries.” They were the result of snowcat he was using to plow his driveway ran him over, the Daily Mail reports. Renner, who is a two-time Oscar nominee, was alone and trying to clear a path out of his Lake Tahoe home with his PistenBully.

Neighbor Of Jeremy Renner Helped Stop Bleeding With A Tourniquet

The vehicle’s safety features failed, and caused it to roll over Renner’s leg, around a quarter mile from the property, TMZ reported. There also is news of a neighbor, who also happened to be a doctor, putting a tourniquet on his injured leg to stem the bleeding. Renner suffers significant blood loss by the time he was airlifted. That happened at 9.50 a.m.

At this time, Renner, 51, remains in critical but stable condition in the hospital. TMZ also cites sources close to the star who are saying that he suffered injuries to other parts of his body, not just the leg.

Now it is not clear how long Renner has owned the PistenBully groomer. It’s also not known if the Hawkeye actor might have purchased it second-hand. That type of PistenBully he owns is not available for sale on the company’s website. But similar models have been listed as “vintage” on second-hand sites.

Renner’s Family Are With Him In The Hospital

Representatives for Renner confirmed on Sunday that his family was with him in the hospital. “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow earlier today,” they said. “His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

Meanwhile, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office explains what took place. This is a statement from them: “At approximately 9:00 a.m. on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada. Upon arrival, Deputies coordinated with Truckee Meadows Fire Protection District and REMSA Health to arrange for medical transport of Mr. Jeremy Renner via care flight to a local area hospital. Mr. Renner was the only involved party in the incident. The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office Major Accident Investigation Team is currently looking into the circumstances of the incident.”

Renner shares one daughter with his ex-wife, Sonni Pacheco.