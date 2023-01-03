Jeremy Renner Reportedly Helping Stranded Motorist When He Was Run Over by Snowplow

The mayor of Reno, Nevada has revealed that Jeremy Renner’s snowplow accident happened while assisting a stranded motorist. “He was helping someone stranded in the snow,” Mayor Hillary Schieve told the Reno-Gazette Journal. “He is always helping others.”

During a Monday evening interview, Schieve proudly expressed her friendship with Renner, who resides in Washoe County which covers Reno. She went on to say that he’s an everyday hero who contributes immensely to the community through various charitable organizations. He’s always calling and saying, ‘Hey mayor, what do you need?’” Schieve explained. “There are a few times he’ll post about what he has done or donated toys, but most of it you would never know he is doing.”

Renner had allegedly been clearing a path on his land after an immense snowstorm that dropped at least 3 feet of snow. A long-time neighbor claimed that the Avengers star routinely did such work. “[He] likes to do that type of stuff,” the unidentified neighbor told the New York Post. “He plows. Maybe his plow guys weren’t there but he knows how to plow. He’s been doing it for many years,” the neighbor explained.

The neighbor heaped praise on Renner. “He’s a good guy. We don’t talk to him all the time but he’s nice. On the tough snow years, he did come by with his plow and asked people if they needed help.” The neighbor pointed out that the actor had a lot of heavy-duty equipment. “He’s got so many cars and trucks. On the street above us, there’s a wedding event center and there’s a bunch of cars parked. Those are his toys,” the neighbor recalled.

Jeremy Renner considers Tahoe his personal haven

Having resided a few doors down for the last two decades, Renner’s neighbor relayed that he had taken down and reconstructed his home due to people peering into it. “He values his privacy — that’s why he lives in the middle of nowhere,” the neighbor explained.

The awe-inspiring beauty of the surrounding area attracted Renner to Reno, as he considers Tahoe his personal haven. The Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe resort is where you will find him frequently, capturing and sharing pictures on social media from his home nearby. He revealed in a 2019 interview with the Gazette-Journal that Reno’s size was perfect for him and his family and enabled them to ski often.

Renner has cemented his legacy as one of the most beloved superheroes in Marvel’s Cinematic Universe with the unforgettable portrayal of Hawkeye – beginning in Thor (2011) and The Avengers (2012). His role recently extended to Disney+’s hit series aptly titled Hawkeye.

Jeremy Renner, a California-born actor, has been nominated for Academy Awards for his performances in The Hurt Locker (2008) and The Town (2010). He also appeared in other high-profile projects like Mission: Impossible – Ghost Protocol (2011), American Hustle (2013), and Mission: Impossible — Rogue Nation (2015).