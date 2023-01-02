Jeremy Renner Reportedly in ‘Critical’ Condition After Being Airlifted to Hospital

Actor Jeremy Renner of Mayor of Kingstown fame is listed as in critical but stable condition in a hospital on Sunday. His spokesperson told Deadline that Renner is in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today.”

Renner, who is the star of the returning Paramount+ series Mayor of Kingstown and Marvel’s Hawkeye series as well as the Avengers and Captain America films, has “his family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.” Deadline had picked up word of an accident and that Renner had been airlifted earlier Sunday to the hospital. We will let you know more when we hear it.

Jeremy Renner Had Previous Experience Working With Taylor Sheridan Ahead Of ‘Mayor of Kingstown’

Renner’s Mayor of Kingstown will begin its second season on January 15 on Paramount+. The series is created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon. It is produced by 101 Studios, Bosque Ranch Productions, MTV Entertainment Studios, and Paramount Network for Paramount+.

Meanwhile, last year, Renner admitted that he signed up to be a part of Mayor of Kingstown without reading a script. “When I first sat down and said yes to this project, I was already sitting on set and had not read one word yet,” Renner said. “I already knew what Taylor was going to put down. I believe in that.” Renner had previous experience working with Sheridan on the movie Wind River. From that, Renner knew that Sheridan would provide great scripts with which to work all the time.

Actor Draws Comparisons Between McClusky, Black From His Two Series

But Renner is doing some comparison work as well. It seems that Mike McClusky, his role on Mayor of Kingstown, is similar to Clint “Hawkeye” Black. Black is part of the Marvel Cinematic Universe. While he was working on Kingstown, the actor also was filing the Disney+ series Hawkeye as well. Yes, he wa working on two series at once. That’s quite a load for anyacotr to handle in their work.

“I guess only the sense of trying to keep peace,” Renner said of comparing McClusky and Black. “Maybe the ferocity in the morality, in the code of it all. One’s done in tights and a bow and arrow, and the other one’s done in an ill-fit suit. I think the intentions are always good for both characters of trying to do what’s right and trying to keep peace. I think that would be the through-line.” Here’s hoping that Renner feels better soon. We’ll keep you posted on his health situation as more information comes out.