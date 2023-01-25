Jeremy Renner Reportedly Tried to Save Nephew From Being Run Over by Snowplow During Accident

Nearly one month after Jeremy Renner was rushed to a nearby hospital after a snowplow accident at his home, more details about the incident are now surfacing.

According to a new Washoe County Sheriff’s Office report that was obtained by CNN, Renner was attempting to stop his snowplow from sliding and hitting his nephew when he was pushed under the machine and was crushed on January 1st.

The report then stated that the parking brake, which would have the plow, was not engaged at the time. Jeremy had been using the plow to get his nephew’s vehicle out of the snow when the incident occurred.

“The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding,” the report revealed. This caused Renner to exit the machine without engaging the emergency brake. “Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward.”

That was when Renner tried to stop or divert the plow in order to prevent injury to his nephew. That was when the Mayor of Kingstown star was pulled under the vehicle and run over. The report noted the plow’s brake indicator light was not functioning. The machine also had mechanical issues that may have been a factor in the accident.

Jeremy Renner’s nephew was also notably able to help the actor until first responders arrived on the scene. Renner was then airlifted to a hospital where he reportedly endured a couple of surgeries. After two weeks, he went home with his family.

The report concluded that impairment was not believed to be a factor in the accident.

9-1-1 Call Log Reveals Jeremy Renner Was ‘Completely Crushed’ Under the Snowplow

Meanwhile, CNN also obtained a 9-1-1 call log from the day of the accident. In that record, it was revealed that Jeremy Renner was completely crushed under the snowplow and had difficulty breathing. This was due to the side of his chest collapsing and his upper torso being crushed.

Washoe Country Sheriff Department official, Darin Balaam further confirmed that Renner was run over by the snowplow, which weighs at least 14,330 pounds. After the accident occurred, Renner’s neighbors rushed to his aid. One of the neighbors, who is a doctor, applied a tourniquet on his leg until paramedics arrived.

After it was determined that the roads nearby were mostly impassable due to a recent snowstorm, authorities decided to have Renner airlifted to a nearby hospital. At that time, Renner’s rep stated that the Hawkeye star was in “critical but stable condition.”

Days after the accident, Renner took to Instagram to share an update about his condition. “Thank you all for your kind words,” he wrote. “Im too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”