Jeremy Renner Reportedly Underwent Surgery for Blunt Chest Trauma, Remains in ‘Critical But Stable’ Condition

Actor Jeremy Renner has undergone surgery for blunt chest trauma on Monday and is recovering right now at the hospital. Renner, according to Deadline, was airlifted to a hospital in Reno on Sunday in “critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather related accident while plowing snow.”

Renner’s representatives released the following statement: “We can confirm that Jeremy has suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries and has undergone surgery today, January 2nd 2023. He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.

Family Of Jeremy Renner Expresses Gratitude For Doctors, Nurses, Others

“Jeremy’s family would like to express their gratitude to the incredible doctors and nurses looking after him, Truckee Meadows Fire and Rescue, Washoe County Sheriff, Reno City Mayor Hillary Schieve, and the Carano and Murdock families. They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans.”

Earlier on Monday, Renner’s fans expressed their concern for the actor after a picture of the snowplow was shared. The Snowcat machine is really big in the photo. Apparently, Renner lost control of the Snowcat and it ran over his legs and body. While Renner suffered a serious leg injury, he also suffered other bodily injuries, too. They all were addressed during the surgical procedure. One fan wrote when seeing the picture, “Damn…the dimensions of this snow cat … Here you can easily stay without a leg”.

Meanwhile, additional details about the horrific accident have been coming out slowly. A 9-1-1 recording gave even more details around the work that was done to rescue Renner. But it was not easy. A horrific snowstorm had just blown through the Reno area. It left many people without electricity and stranded people on the roads. A neighbor said Renner was clearing paths with his Snowcat. Apparently, he had used this machine before and did not have problems with it. This time, though, it was different. Thankfully for Renner’s case, a doctor happened to be his neighbor. The doctor was able to form a tourniquet and wrap it around Renner’s leg. That played a big role in helping to save his leg. We do not know if it was his left or right leg that was injured.