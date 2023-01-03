Jeremy Renner Requires Second Surgery For Extensive Injuries Caused by Snow Plow Accident

As Jeremy Renner continues to remain in critical but stable condition following a snow plow accident on New Year’s Day, it has been reported that the actor is required additional surgery for his extensive injuries.

According to the DailyMail, Jeremy Renner underwent his first surgery on Monday (January 2nd), but will need another procedure done. It was also reported that he will have a long road to recovery.

Meanwhile, Jeremy Renner’s family issued a statement about how grateful they are for the “incredible” doctors and nurses looking after him while he’s recovering. “They are also tremendously overwhelmed and appreciative of the outpouring of love and support from his fans,” the statement reads.

As previously reported, Jeremy Renner was out plowing snow at his home near Mt. Rose-Ski Tahoe. Somehow his plow machine, dubbed “Snowcat,” accidentally ran over one of the actor’s legs. Renner’s neighbors came to his aid and one applied a tourniquet to the injured leg to stop the bleeding. Eventually, paramedics arrived and he was airlifted to a nearby hospital.

It was further reported that Jeremy Renner ended up sustaining several injuries during the snow plow incident. The actor’s rep confirmed that his family is with him at the hospital. “We can confirm Jeremy is in critical but stable condition with injuries suffered after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today. His family is with him and he is receiving excellent care.”

The family also confirmed that Jeremy Renner suffered blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries. “He has returned from surgery and remains in the intensive care unit in critical but stable condition.”

Jeremy Renner had reportedly been conscious, stable, and able to speak as he recovers from the snow plow incident.

Sheriff’s Office Shares Details About Jeremy Renner’s Snow Plow Accident

The Washoe County (Nevada) Sheriff’s Office issued a statement after Jeremy Renner’s snow plow incident.

“At approximately 9:00 a.m. on January 1, 2023, the Washoe County Sheriff’s Office responded to a traumatic injury in the area of Mt. Rose Highway in Reno, Nevada,” the statement reads. It was noted that upon arrival deputies collaborated with other rescue teams to arrange medical transport for the actor. Everyone agreed that due to the road conditions, the actor needed to be airlifted to the hospital.

Along with playing superhero Hawkeye for the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU), Jeremy Renner is currently starring in the Paramount+ hit series Mayor of Kingstown. Other works that Renner is known for include The Hurt Locker, The Unusuals, American Hustle, and Mission: Impossible- Ghost Protocol.

Besides the Mayor of Kingstown, Jeremy Renner has two other filming projects currently lined up. An Untilted Oxycontin Project and he’s rumored to return as Hawkeye for Avengers: The Kang Dynasty.