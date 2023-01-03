Jeremy Renner Posts Photo Revealing His Condition Following Snowplow Accident

Jeremy Renner recently gave a harrowing look into the status of his health after being hospitalized due to a snowplow accident. The Avengers actor took to his Instagram Tuesday evening to share a hospital bed selfie. Despite being roughed up, the actor seemed upbeat and sent words of gratitude to fans.

“Thank you all for your kind words,” Renner wrote. However, he noted that the message had to be brief. “I’m too messed up now to type. But I send love to you all.”

Earlier, Samantha Mast – Renner’s publicist – shed more light on the accident that sent him to the hospital. According to her statement, Renner was in close proximity to his Nevada residence at the time of injury and had been assisting with clearing driveways.

On Sunday, Renner was clearing snow from his driveway to allow for a safe departure of family members who had gathered together at the residence over the holidays. While he was in midst of this task, tragedy struck – several loved ones witnessed the accident that occurred, CNN reports.

During a press conference on Tuesday, Washoe County Sheriff Darin Balaam revealed that Renner was unintentionally run over by his snowcat when it started to roll away while he wasn’t in the driver’s seat. As he attempted to get back into the snowcat, Renner sustained injuries.

Jeremy Renner has reportedly had 2 surgeries due to the accident

Police have confirmed that intoxication was not a factor in this tragic accident. Renner is now receiving intensive care as he recovers from surgery. The 51-year-old actor has already undergone two surgeries to address his blunt chest trauma and orthopedic injuries.

The Washoe County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that their deputies responded to an urgent medical emergency involving actor Jeremy Renner on Mount Rose Highway in Reno. Upon arrival, the officers found Renner suffering from a traumatic injury and immediately arranged for his transportation to the nearest hospital. As the clock struck midnight on New Year’s Eve, parts of western Nevada were blanketed with a snowstorm. Areas near Reno saw between 6-12 inches at elevations below 5,000 feet and up to 18 inches in higher altitudes, according to the National Weather Service in Reno.

Just two weeks ago, Renner shared a video on his Instagram featuring him driving a snowplow in snowy conditions. Renner’s family released a statement of gratitude to hospital staff and first responders for their tireless efforts.

Jeremy Renner has become a household name due to his iconic role as Hawkeye in several Marvel Cinematic Universe films. He currently stars in Paramount+’s series Mayor of Kingstown.

On Monday, Renner’s Avengers co-star Mark Ruffalo called for prayers of help and comfort for his friend. “Prayers up for our brother @jeremyrenner on a full and speedy recovery,” Ruffalo wrote in his Instagram stories. “Please send healing goodness his way.”