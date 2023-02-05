Jeremy Renner Teases New ‘Rennervations’ Show: ‘Soon as I’m Back on My Feet’

Just weeks ago, Jeremy Renner was involved in a gnarly snow plow accident that very well could have been fatal. Fortunately, while he faces a long road to recovery, the Mayor of Kingstown star is improving day by day. He also seems to be in relatively good spirits and refuses to slow down. In addition to Mayor of Kingstown‘s return, the 52-year-old actor is also planning work on a new show, Rennervations. He recently promised fans that he’ll begin work on the show as soon as he’s back on his feet.

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

Taking to Instagram, the Marvel star said, “We are so very excited to share the #rennerverations show with you all on [Disney+] coming very soon!!! As soon as I’m back on my feet, we are coming to YOU , all across the globe… I hope you’re ready !!!”

According to Digital Spy, Jeremy Renner’s upcoming series follows the actor as he tries to give new life to old, run-down vehicles.

Fans, excited about the upcoming show on the Disney streamer, took to the comments. There, they encouraged the actor to take take care of himself and his recovery first.

“Sounds fantastic!” one fan gushed. “Don’t hurry too much to get back on your feet, make sure you are fully recovered. We can wait!”

A second fan said, “Can’t wait to watch the show!! I’ve been looking forward to it since I heard about it. Best wishes for your continued to recovery!!”

Jeremy Renner Tried to Save Nephew at Time of Snowplow Accident

Weeks after Jeremy Renner was run over by his Pistenbully snowplow, reports emerged that the actor had actually been trying to save his nephew from being struck by the vehicle at the time of the accident.

Washoe County Sheriff’s Office reported that on Jan. 1, Renner had been clearing snow outside his home when his Pistenbully snowplow began to roll. The report reads, “The Pistenbully snow groomer began sliding. Although the Pistenbully had some mechanical issues, it is believed based on our mechanical inspection that the parking brake would keep the Pistenbully from moving forward.”

When Jeremy Renner noticed the plow’s safety precautions had begun to fail, the actor jumped into action to try and save his nephew. That’s when it bowled him over, breaking 30 of his bones and leading to multiple surgeries.

Authorities reported that while Renner waited for medical assistance from first responders, his nephew notably remained with him. Following the investigation, it was found that the plow’s brake light indicator had failed.

The Mayor of Kingstown star was airlifted from the scene and taken to a local hospital where he spent two weeks undergoing multiple surgeries. Renner is currently at home and continues to recover.