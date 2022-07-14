Pop music sensation Jessica Simpson is reportedly experiencing some mom-shaming after pictures showed her 3-year-old daughter, Birdie, still using a pacifier.

The “backlash” came just after Jessica Simpson shared a series of snapshots of her family’s recent boating trip on her Instagram account. Birdie was noticeably seen sitting on Simpson’s husband, Eric Johnson, with her pacifier.

One of Jessica Simpson’s followers began the discussion by commenting, “Birdies a little old for a binkie don’t you think?” And another follower wrote, “I know right 1st thing I noticed that’s why her top teeth are arched.”

Meanwhile, other followers came to Jessica Simpson’s defense about the pacifier comments. “Wow! Great advice! I’m sure she’ll get right on it. You deserve a medal for showing her how to parent,” a fan wrote. “Why do strangers care about other parents giving a toddler something to self soothe? Who says she is too old? Get a life…” another fan added.

Life & Style Magazine previously reported that Jessica Simpson experienced some mom-shaming when she let her then 7-year-old daughter Maxwell dye her hair purple. Simpson shared some snaps of the little girl featuring the purple locks. “She seems a bit young for hair coloring?” One fan wrote. The comment sparked some talk among Simpson’s fans and they immediately supported the singer and songwriter. Simpson ended up disabling comments on her Instagram due to the mom-shaming in the post.

Jessica Simpson Said There Is A lot of ‘Dividing and Conquering” When it Comes to Parenting

While speaking to PEOPLE in 2019 about having three children under eight years old, Jessica Simpson revealed how she and her husband learn how to tackle parenting together.

“Three kids is no joke,” Jessica Simpson said at the time. “It is definitely constant, and the biggest challenge for me is trying to be present when I am pulled in so many directions. They are all in such different phases now.”

Jessica Simpson noted that her oldest, Maxwell, was embracing life as a social butterfly with a passion for animals; son Ace is obsessed with sports; and Birdie, who was three months old at the time, was just focused on being an infant. “There is a lot of dividing and conquering going on right now at our house,” Simpson declared.

Meanwhile, Jessica Simpson said she and Johnson make it a priority to take one night a week to themselves. The kiddos go to Johnson’s parents at that time. “We typically download a movie and order dinner or do something super low-key to just connect,” Simpson revealed. “Eric is the greatest motivator and connecting with him on morning walks is the most grounding part of my day.”