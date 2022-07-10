Jessica Simpson Says Family ‘Had the Best 4th of July’ Vacation in Texas: PHOTOS

Jessica Simpson loaded up the family and headed to Texas for the Fourth of July. She’s been sharing tons of photos from what looks like an amazing time on the lake. Check out the first set below.

“Our family had the best 4th of July week on Lake Austin. We asked the kids where they wanted to go for their summer trip and out of everywhere, they chose Texas to be with their cousins. It was a sentimental and nostalgic blast of a week. Settled into summer feeling good,” Jessica Simpson captioned the first collection of photos.

One fan was really loving Simpson’s look.

“Love those pants! Do you have a link to them??” the fan asked.

“Vintage store in Austin!” Simpson replied.

We never found out which store, but we did find out Jessica Simpson likes a good secondhand store.

She later added a second collection of photos. Most of these were actually on the water.

“The lake life,” was her simple caption for the set. It includes a lot of photos on the boat. The kids are out riding jet skis. Someone is successfully tossed from a raft. It looks like it’s a great summer for Jessica Simpson, Eric Johnson and their kids.

Jessica Simpson Enjoying Time with Her Family

Jessica Simpson has spent a lot of quality time with her family in 2022. She’s spent most of her professional focus on the Jessica Simpson Collection, her fashion line. That has given her the freedom to spend a lot more time with her husband and children. They took to the beach this spring.

“Johnson Family Spring Break 2022,” she captioned the post. Her son is doing some fishing in one of these shots. That trip was to Cabo San Lucas.

Jessica Simpson married former San Francisco 49ers and New Orleans Saints tight end Eric Johnson in 2014. They have three children: Maxwell, 10, Ace Knute, 9, and Birdie Mae, 3. She released her memoir, Open Book, in 2020 and it topped the New York Times bestseller list. She still dabbles in music, but hasn’t released a full-length album since a Christmas album in 2010. Six new tracks came with the book and in 2021, she released a cover of “Particles” by Nothing but Thieves. You can shop her fashion line online at jessicasimpson.com. The shop includes everything from denim to shoes to bridal wear. It also features swimwear and accessories. You can follow the brand on Instagram to see what styles they’re offering, too.