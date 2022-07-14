joan-collins-update-released-after-hospitalization

Dynasty star Joan Collins is offering her fans an update. It comes after being released from the hospital for a pinched nerve in her leg. Collins, who played Alexis Carrington Colby on the ABC TV drama, was “airlifted to a hospital in Monte Carlo” this week. That report comes from a friend of hers, according to Page Six.

What is she up to now? Recuperating quite well in the South of France. That’s where her vacation home is. This friend also said that Collins is “back home in St. Tropez and is walking around. She’s 89 and is still walking around in six-inch heels.” The actress even went on Instagram to write that she was “enjoying a great day out one week before I had to go to the Princess Grace Hospital in Monaco for a trapped nerve in my leg.” Collins would add that it was “Not fun! But they were great.”

Joan Collins Reportedly ‘Recovering and Doing Fine’

Now, a representative for Collins did confirm that the actress was in the hospital. But this person also had good news about her, too. “The pain has been excruciating, but fortunately she’s dealt with it, and she’s OK now,” the representative tells Page Six. “She’s in the South of France enjoying the rest of her holiday.” Is she really doing OK? The representative added that Joan Collins is “recovering and doing fine.” The rep adds that “those pinched nerves are brutal. It’s the most painful thing.”

For those who remember Dynasty, then you know Collins starred on that show with John Forsythe and Linda Evans. But Collins had some choice words to say about Forsythe in an interview with Piers Morgan. Collins called Forsythe a “misogynistic p—k” to Morgan. Oh, she had more to say, too. “He also had it in his contract that he always had to have $5,000 an episode more than anybody else in the cast,” Collins said. “And that in any publicity that went out about the show, he always had to be front and center.”

Forsythe was an actor who appeared in TV shows like Bachelor Father and Charlie’s Angels. For the latter show, the actor provided the voice of Charlie. He never was seen physically on there at all. Forsythe happened to get the part only after fellow actor Gig Young, who was originally picked, had trouble with his alcoholism.

While Collins did disparage Forsythe in her interview with Morgan, the actress one time said that she was anti-social media. She also would blast cancel culture in her comments. “I don’t want to engage in any way, shape, or form with these morons,” Collins said in an interview with The Sunday Times. “I think they’ve had enough oxygen in the press.”