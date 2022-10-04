Joan Hotchkis, ‘The Odd Couple’ and ‘Legacy’ Star, Dead at 95

Beloved stage, screen, and television actress Joan Hotchkis has died at the age of 95, as confirmed by her daughter, Paula Chambers. She passed away from congestive heart failure on September 27 in Los Angeles.

Joan Hotchkis appeared in dozens of productions throughout her impressive career. The actress is best known, however, for her roles in the classic TV sitcom The Odd Couple and Legacy, a 1975 crime drama both starring and written by Joan Hotchkis.

But believe it or not, Hotchkis’ first job wasn’t in acting at all but in teaching. After earning a Master’s Degree in Early Childhood Education, Joan Hotchkis taught nursery school in New York while she pursued her dream of becoming an actor.

She landed her first role in 1954 at the age of 27, appearing in an episode of The Secret Storm, a drama series following the “family secrets and hidden passions” of the fictional community of Woodbridge. From there, she built a career spanning decades, in which she was featured in everything from soap operas to major movies.

This is developing story…