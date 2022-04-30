Joanna Barnes, ‘The Parent Trap’ and ‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Actress, Dies at 87

Actress Joanna Barnes, who had roles in movies like The Parent Trap and TV shows like The Beverly Hillbillies, has died at 87 years old. She died on Friday in California. Other work for the actress included her appearances in films like Auntie Mame, Spartacus, Tarzan the Ape Man, and Goodbye Charlie.

‘Beverly Hillbillies’ Actress Joanna Barnes Had Number of TV Credits To Her Name

Barnes also appeared in other TV shows like The Trials of O’Brien, Maverick, 77 Sunset Strip, Mannix, Barney Miller, Fantasy Island, and Hart to Hart. Her face became known to TV viewers on the ABC show Dateline: Hollywood in 1967 and the famed game show on CBS, What’s My Line? She also would become a novelist and released her first book titled The Deceivers back in 1970. Barnes reviewed books for the Los Angeles Times.

#RIP actress Joanna Barnes; so good in 'Auntie Mame' and 'The Parent Trap,' she also wrote a column and reviewed books for the L.A. Times and penned novels; one reviewer described her as “Jacqueline Susann with a brain.” https://t.co/u3DWLA0cdj — Mike Barnes (@MikeBarnes4) April 30, 2022

As for her acting career, she received a Golden Globe nomination for most promising female newcomer for her performance as Gloria Upson in the 1958 film Auntie Mame starring Rosalind Russell. In the 1961 version of The Parent Trap, Barnes played Vicki Robinson, who wanted to get close to the twins’ dad, played by Brian Keith. Hayley Mills starred as the twins in that version. She also appeared in the 1998 film starring Lindsay Lohan as a mother of that child-hating woman.

Barnes Was Born in Boston, Makes Her First TV Appearance in 1957

Barnes was married three times: to Richard Herndon; actor Lawrence Dobkin; and, from 1980 until his death in 2012, to architect Jack Lionel Warner. Survivors include sisters Lally and Judith, and stepchildren John, Laura, and Louise. We get more from The Hollywood Reporter.

Barnes was born in Boston and would join Time-Life publishing in 1956. In 1957, she tested for a role opposite Louis Jourdan on ABC’s Ford Television Theatre to write about the experience. She got the part. Barnes would go on and appear in other shows like Colt .45, Cheyenne, and Hawaiian Eye. She also played the assistant to Dennis Morgan in a 1959 show titled 21 Beacon Street.

Additional film work would include Violent Road, Onionhead, The Purple Hills, Too Many Thieves, and I Wonder Who’s Killing Her Now? The Beverly Hillbillies ran on CBS in the 1960s and starred Buddy Ebsen, Irene Ryan, Donna Douglas, and Max Baer Jr. One time, Baer Jr. remembered one mistake he made on the show’s set. Also in the cast were Raymond Bailey and Nancy Kulp, who played Milburn Drysdale and Jane Hathaway, respectively. As for Ebsen, he once had a role in a forgotten Christmas movie. Ebsen would go on and play a private investigator in the 1970s series Barnaby Jones with Lee Meriweather.