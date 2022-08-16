Joanna Gaines Announces First Memoir, ‘The Stories We Tell’

For both Joanna and Chip Gaines, the last two decades were nothing but a blur as they juggled marriage, 5 kids, and the hit show Fixer Upper. Time appeared to slow down when Joanna discussed her emotions when it came to her eldest leaving for college soon. Having another son, only 4 years old, the designer remembered the years of watching her son Drake barely leave her side. Sharing her thoughts on change and embracing the future, the star recently announced her first solo memoir available for purchase on November 8th.

On Tuesday, Joanna Gaines announced her new book on Instagram. She not only revealed her inspiration behind the book, but she also showcased the cover art. Titled The Stories We Tell, the mom, designer, and business owner noted, “Earlier this year I started jotting down memories and stories from my past, journaling about things I was still, years later, trying to work through. Half of my life is behind me and I’ve been longing for clarity about what I should carry forward and how I could hold this next chapter well.”

The Stories We Tell

Not exactly knowing why she jotted down the notes, Joanna Gaines admitted, “At some point, I realized I was writing a story — my story. The bits and pieces that shape who I am. It was messy and winding and beautiful, and graciously revealed about a million wonders. Some of it broke my heart — and some of it pieced it back together.”

With Joanna Gaines always finding ways to help others, she concluded her post by saying it was no longer in her hands. “I took this picture the day I finished it — and today we sent it off to the printer!! It’s out of my hands and time to share it with the world. I’m feeling a little bit of everything: nervous, excited, vulnerable, but mostly hopeful. That any part of my story might shine a light on the fullness of yours.”

Joanna Gaines Discusses Renovating A Castle

Although looking forward to the future, this September, both Joanna and Chip Gaines are set to travel back in time for their Fixer Upper: Welcome Home – The Castle. Much like the name, the limited series revolves around the couple renovating a nineteenth-century castle. And if that wasn’t intriguing enough, this castle sits in Waco, Texas.

Writing for the Magnolia Journal, Joanna Gaines described what drew them to the castle. “For nearly two decades, Chip watched and waited, persistently putting in offers whenever the castle was relisted—each one passed over for someone else, while very few improvements appeared to be made. Chip saw the beauty and potential in this place years earlier than I did, but he never gave up, and because of that, we now get to make this castle beautiful again.”