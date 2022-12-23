Joanna Gaines Undergoes Major Surgery, Posts Pics From Hospital

Joanna Gaines is recuperating after undergoing a major surgical procedure involving her back at this time. It apparently is something that she has dealt with for a long time in her life. Gaines took to Instagram to post some photos, including one of her laid up in a hospital bed. The other two photos show her at home getting better from the surgery. She also wrote a rather lengthy caption that explains what’s going on.

“I hurt my back in high school from cheerleading- basically a basket toss turned back injury and I’ve been dealing with it ever since,” Gaines wrote in the caption. “I had my first microdisectomy in 2001 and had to cancel my second date with Chip Carter Gaines and then had the same procedure on another disc two weeks ago. I’ve always joked that my back likes to act up at the most inconvenient times and I was a bit stressed bc of the timing of it all with the holiday season.



“But I’m truly grateful for the forced rest during the busiest time of the year,” Gaines said. “It has been a gift to simply stay put, stare at the wonder all around, and just be still. Wishing you and yours a beautiful Christmas week. It may not all go as planned- but may you find the beauty and embrace the wonder of the here and now.” Here’s hoping that she gets better really soon.

Joanna Gaines, Along with Husband Chip, Becomes Ambassador For St. Jude

Meanwhile, in other Joanna Gaines-related news, she and her husband Chip are “honored” to be ambassadors for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital. The hospital, which is located in Memphis, Tennessee, was founded by entertainer Danny Thomas. In a press release, The Gaines said that they have been to St. Jude some over the years. They noticed that behind every amazing kid there was a team of supportive people looking for a cure to childhood cancer. The Fixer Upper stars admitted back in September that they had a deep love for St. Jude. That goes along with the work that is being done there. They joined a number of different celebrities for the hospital’s #30DaysofStJude campaign.

Back in August, Joanna wrote some thoughts down regarding her son Drake heading off to college. She wrote for the fall edition of the Magnolia Journal. Gaines said, in part, that their oldest son Drake would be leaving home soon for college. She said that in the grand scheme of heartbreaking things, seeing her son go off to college becomes with gratitude and excitement. Yet Gaines points out that this is her first child moving away. She adds that the family dynamic will change due to this life-altering event.