Joe Pesci Turns 80: In Honor of His Legendary Career, Here’s a Music Video From His (Brief) Stint as a Rapper

Footage of Joe Pesci throwing his diamond-studded pinky ring into the hip-hop game resurfaced on social media on his 80th birthday. Some bits of media are lost to the ages, only to be resurrected like a glorious phoenix when the time is right. Such is the case of the Goodfella star’s 1998 rap opus, “Wise Guy.”

Try Paramount+ FREE for a week. Subscribe here to watch your favorite shows.

The track dropped shortly before Pesci took a sabbatical from Hollywood. 1998’s Lethal Weapon 4 was his last high-profile role until 2019’s The Irishmen. However, Mr. Pesci’s rap science is so tight in “Wise Guy”, it could’ve been the Swan Songs to end all Swan Songs. A mic-dropping moment that defined a generation. If only we had listened.



Set to a sample of Blondie’s “Rapture”, the video features Pesci in all of this 90’s gangster role glory. It’s impossible not to think of Casino or Goodfellas as we watch him clad in a crisp gray suit, cool and collected as he spits rhymes that would make Kendrick Lamar weep. “Two Super models, one on each arm,” Pesci drones. “One Chick’s Burnette, the other was blonde. I heard their fathers had stock and bonds. So I f–ked them up and left ’em floating in a pond.” The footage was shared on Twitter by author James Leighton.

JOE PESCI celebrates his 80th birthday today.



While he’s an Oscar winning actor he also likes to sing as well.



So in 1998, while in character from CASINO, he released a hip hop song…



…WISE GUY.



And it’s everything I’ve ever wanted!



pic.twitter.com/tyinIKdOqh — James Leighton (@JamesL1927) February 9, 2023

The album behind Joe Pesci’s rap track

The origins of this track get even more bizarre. It’s from the album Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just for You, which is actually Pesci’s second solo studio album. The inspiration for the album began with Pesci’s character Vincent LaGuardia Gambini from his 1992 movie My Cousin Vinny. In the film, which Pesci won a Best Supporting Oscar for, he plays the role of novice attorney Vinny. He steps in to protect his falsely accused cousin Billy Gambini – played by Cobra Kai‘s Ralph Macchio – and prove their innocence. The idea of Vincent LaGuardia Gambini Sings Just for You is that Joe is performing in character while singing.



The pretty high-concept album was a financial and critical failure and is all but forgotten. The “Wiseguy” track is the only of 14 that is an attempt at rap, with the others are in the style of a lounge act.

However, this wasn’t the first time Pesci tried his hand at making it big in music. Way back in the 1960s, he had held a guitar position with Joey Dee and the Starliters. Jimi Hendrix was part of that same band soon after. Little Joe Sure Can Sing! followed shortly thereafter; this album composed of pop hits was released under his stage name Joe Ritchie.



Here’s hoping that it’s not too late for Joe Pesci to mount a musical comeback. “Wise Guy” begs for a follow-up. “Still A Wise Guy”, “The Wise Guy Returns”, “A Wise Guy, Too” (featuring his Home Alone co-star Macaulay Culkin)… the possibilities are endless.