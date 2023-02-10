John Candy Documentary to Give Never-Before-Seen Insight to Legendary Comedian’s Life

A new documentary on the life and times of late comedian John Candy is coming out at some point from Colin Hanks and Ryan Reynolds. Candy, who starred in movies like Home Alone, Cool Runnings, and Planes, Trains and Automobiles, died in 1994 of a heart attack at 43 years old.

Variety states that Amazon is in negotiations to get the untitled film that’s directed by Hanks, 45, and produced by Reynolds, 46, and George Dewey through his production company, Maximum Effort.

John Candy Documentary Reportedly Offers Insights Into His Family Life Off-Screen

The film, which has been made with the support of Candy’s wife Rosemary Margaret Hobor and children Jennifer, 43, and Chris, 38, will reportedly give insights into Candy’s private family life off-screen. It also will feature never-before-seen home videos, archives, and family interviews.

Hanks’ father Tom Hanks and stepmother Rita Wilson starred with Candy in the 1985 film Volunteers. Candy also appeared in 1984’s Splash alongside Hanks and Daryl Hannah. Hanks produces the documentary with Sean Stuart and Zipper Bros Films’ Glen Zipper, Daily Mail reports.

Reynolds is known to have an affinity with fellow Canadian actor Candy. He also has a friendship with Candy’s family. On the 25th anniversary of Candy’s death in March 2019, Reynolds shared a moving video montage of the star with the support of Candy’s children.

Reynolds wrote, “It’s the 25th anniversary of John Candy’s passing. We cooked up a small tribute to a comedic genius and Canadian hero. If you haven’t seen much of his work, take a look at his films. He was a treasure.”

Chris Candy called the video “lovely.” Jennifer Candy wrote, “This made me cry. It’s so amazing and sweet!. He has so many people that absolutely love him, he was one of the best.”

John Candy First Rose To Fame Through His Work In The Second City Group

Candy first shot to fame via his work as a member of Toronto’s branch of improvisation comedy group The Second City in 1972. He then joined the cast on Toronto-based comedy-variety show Second City Television, or SCTV, which was picked up by NBC in 1981 and became a huge hit. The show won Emmy Awards in 1981 and 1982 for its writing.

Candy’s breakout role came when he played Tom Hanks’ character’s womanizing brother in Splash, which garnered universal acclaim.

Candy appeared in a number of comedies in his career, including Spaceballs. He had a minor, yet important, role as the “Polka King of the Midwest” in Home Alone. Gus Polinski, Candy’s character in the movie, helps reunite Kevin with his mother.