John Schneider Takes On ‘Woke Hollywood’ With New Movie ‘To Die For’

Actor John Schneider is taking on “woke Hollywood” with his new movie titled To Die For and he’s talking about it all. Schneider, who first gained fame as part of The Dukes of Hazzard, went on Fox News and talked about the project. He made it quite clear that the movie is one for people to see and think about their lives.

“I tour with music a lot and last year I was in New Mexico, I think, and I read a story about a man who went to jail rather than adhere to a restraining order keeping him from driving within 300 yards of the local high school with the American flag on the back of his truck,” Schneider said in an interview. The actor was in Nashville, Tennessee, when speaking to the Fox News Weekend anchors.

John Schneider Said Story About Man Inspired Him To Create Character

“I’ve written for a long time. I wrote the last episode of The Dukes of Hazzard‘. Hopefully, that’s not why it was the last episode,” Schneider said. “But it inspired me to jump into this character and build a character who was a veteran, who understands sacrifice, who understands a willingness to potentially die for his country, and who does not understand under any circumstances why young people are being applauded for disrespecting out flag at sporting events. So, I went there.

“Not surprised that Hollywood would not have anything to do with it,” he said. “I recognize that logical, patriotic thought is the enemy to woke Hollywood. So I need to clarify that a little bit. I didn’t go to them hoping that they would help me. Because I quit 11 years ago and I took my toys out of my sandbox and created my own sandbox. It’s wonderful. We get great response from this film.”

While many of his fans will go see this new movie, others might just be OK with seeing him play Bo Duke. That was his role on The Dukes of Hazzard on CBS. He starred opposite Tom Wopat, Catherine Bach, and Denver Pyle on the show. One time, he felt inspired enough to show people how he hopped into the General Lee back in the day. But one thing that might surprise the show’s fans is how tight those relationship bonds were on there. In fact, Schneider happened to say that his friendship with Pyle was so important. By the time Pyle joined the cast, he already was an established actor. Some old-school TV fans will remember Pyle playing Briscoe Darling on The Andy Griffith Show. Schneider once said that all of his Dukes memories seem to revole around Pyle, who played Uncle Jesse on there.