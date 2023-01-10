John Stamos Remembers Bob Saget on Anniversary of His Death With Touching ‘Full House’ Throwback Video

On Monday (January 9th), John Stamos took to Instagram to share a touching throwback video of the Full House set while remembering Bob Saget on the one-year anniversary of his co-star’s passing.

In the video, John Stamos and Bob Saget are chatting and laughing with the audience while on the Full House set. “‘The most lost day in our life is the day we don’t laugh,’” Stamos quoted. “It’s hard sometimes Bob without you, but we’ll try. We’ll keep loving and will keep hugging just like you want us to. I can’t believe it’s been a year, time flies when you’re grieving I guess.”

Among those who responded to the heartwarming post were Full House co-stars Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin. “Isn’t this the truth,” Cameron Bure wrote with three emoji hearts. Sweetin added, “Love you so much.”

As previously reported, Bob Saget passed away suddenly on January 9, 2021, from what was reported as injuries that were sustained by blunt force trauma to the back of the year. He was found in a hotel room the afternoon after he performed a stand-up show at Ponte Vedra Beach in Florida.

Along with John Stamos, Cameron Bure made a social media post featuring throwback pictures of her and Bob Saget together. “I stayed up for hours watching videos of Bob on my phone,” Cameron Bure wrote. “Videos I couldn’t watch a year ago because it hurt too much. Last night they made me laugh. They comforted me and warmed my heart.”

She went on to add, “I miss him so much and I’m grateful he was my friend for many years. I love you Bob.”

John Stamos Talks About the Friendship No One Expected With Bob Saget

In a June 2022 interview with CNN, John Stamos opened up about how he and Bob Saget weren’t originally friends on Full House.

“The truth is – and, you know, I have to say it’s so funny – that we weren’t the best friends [when we were] on the show,” John Stamos said about Bob Saget. “I came in wanting to approach the sitcom with structure, whereas Bob and Dave [Coulier] just want to make everyone laugh all the time.”

John Stamos then said no one would’ve guessed that he and Bob Saget would end up being best friends. He further shared that the hardest day of his life was the day Saget’s funeral took place.

“He started popping into my life when I needed him the most,” John Stamos continued. “When I needed someone. And then vice versa. And then we just got closer and closer and close, and we ended up just being there for each other during the happiest and the saddest moments of our lives.”