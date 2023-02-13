John Stamos Reportedly ‘Devastated’ Over Candace Cameron Bure-Jodie Sweetin Rift

With an alleged feud going on between Candace Cameron Bure and Jodie Sweetin over the definition of “traditional marriage,” Full House star John Stamos is reportedly devastated over the conflict.

According to Radar Online, Stamos is notably worried about his Full House family the latest drama with Cameron Bure and Sweetin. A source said the actor has had a rough time watching his former castmates struggle in the public eye. This includes Lori Loughlin going to prison over the college scale and Bob Saget suddenly passing away last year. “Losing Bob and seeing his other co-stars’ lives take strange turns have really been tough on him,” the source explained.

However, although he stuck up for Loughlin during her situation, Stamos hasn’t said much for Cameron Bure. “Johny loves Candace, but he caught a lot of crap for defending Lori,” the insider continued. They also said Stamos is always wanting everything to be perfect for his TV family.

He’s devastated it’s turned upside down.”

The situation between Cameron Bure and Sweetin erupted just before the holiday season. While speaking to the WSJ, Candace spoke about how Great American Family is looking to bring faith-based family entertainment to the public. She then slipped in her now controversial comment. “I think that Great American Family will keep traditional marriage at the core.”

John Stamos’ ‘Full House’ Co-Stars Fued Over ‘Tradition Marriage’ Definition

Candace’s stance on “traditional marriage” caused quite a stir on social media and Sweetin became critical towards her former Fuller House co-star. She reposted Holly Robinson Peete’s post calling for inclusivity to her Instagram Stories.

The post read, “There was a time when the words ‘tradition’ and ‘traditional’ were used to denigrate others … And to justify discriminatory laws like it wasn’t ‘traditional’ for people to marry interracially. So when we hear the words ‘traditional’ marriage to describe one type of marriage, it belittles the love and commitment that many legally married people have for each other and it triggers many of us to a time that we remember how the word ‘tradition’ was cloaked in Christianity and we were basically told that God didn’t want equality for all.”

After Sweetin re-posted the quote, Cameron Bure reportedly unfollowed her on Instagram. The duo haven’t spoken publicly about whether or not there’s actually a feud going on between them. And recently, Cameron Bure announced that she, Sweetin, Dave Coulier and Andrea Barber will all appear at this year’s ‘90s Con in Hartford, Connecticut. She tagged Sweetin in the post.

“It’s a FULL HOUSE BABY! We’re comin’ back to #90scon,” Cameron Bure declared. “And OH MY LANTA I can hardly wait! Mark your calendars, book your plane ticket, and meet us in Hartford CT on March 18th and 19th!”