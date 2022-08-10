John Stamos, The Beach Boys Honor Bob Saget With Performance at LA Concert

A little over six months after Bob Saget’s sudden passing, the late actor’s “Full House” co-star and friend John Stamos performed alongside The Beach Boys to pay tribute to what would have been Saget’s 66th birthday.

PEOPLE reports that during The Beach Boys’ Sixty Years of the Sounds of Summer concert, Stamos and The Beach Boys performed “Forever” to pay tribute to Bob Saget. The tribute also featured Stamos in his “Full House” character’s band Jesse and the Rippers. Saget on the big screen with his Danny Tanner quote “I wish that for you all.”

Following the Bob Saget tribute, John Stamos shared some snapshots of his performance with The Beach Boys. “A Greek at The Greek! My dad would be so proud!” Stamos captioned the Instagram post. “Thank you The Beach Boys and Mike Love for making my dreams come true for 37 years now! Wow. Oh, what a lucky boy I am.”

Bob Saget tragically passed away in January 2022 following his performance at a club in Florida. He was found unresponsive in his hotel room at the Ritz-Carlton in Orlando, Florida the next day. An autopsy report revealed that the “Full House” star suffered blunt head trauma. This was caused by an accidental blow to the back of his head. This was likely caused by a fall. He subsequently died as a result of the injuries in his sleep.

John Stamos Opens Up About His Growing Friendship With Bob Saget

While speaking to CNN earlier this summer, John Stamos opened up about the friendship he had with “Full House” co-star, Bob Saget.

“The truth is – and, you know, I have to say it’s so funny – that we weren’t the best friends [when we were] on the show,” Stamos recalled about his friendship with Bob Saget. “I came in wanting to approach the sitcom with structure, whereas Bob and Dave [Coulier] just wanted to make everyone laugh all the time.”

Stamos then said that no one would have guessed he and Bob Saget would end up being best friends. “He started popping into my life when I needed him the most, when I needed somebody. And then vice versa. And when we just got closer and closer and closer, and we ended up just being there for each other during the happiest and the saddest moments of our lives.”

While recalling hearing the news about Bob Saget’s passing, John Stamos said he was out for a drive with his son, Billy. “He asked if I had spoke to Bob yet that day,” Stamos said about his call with his publicist. “That people are saying he’s dead. I go ‘What? He’s in Florida to do a show.”

Stamos then added that once he received confirmation about Bob Saget’s death, it hit him super hard. “I hit the ground in the parking lot. And it was downhill from there. It was just ‘I’m so sorry.’ It was such a gut punch.”