John Stamos Shares Throwback Pic With Bob Saget, Ashley Olsen

John Stamos is feeling sentimental about the days with his former “Full House” family. In his latest throwback Thursday pic, the veteran actor recently waxed poetic on his 2004 summer vacation with his former costars Bob Saget and Ashley Olsen.

Stamos and his onscreen family looked like they were all in paradise as they posed together in front of the water. Viewers can see Stamos pointing at the camera while Olsen donned a cowboy hat and oversized sunglasses. Meanwhile, the late Bob Saget showed off a grim from ear to ear. It’s very much a sweet moment between the costars.

“I love this picture so much. A moment in time. A surge of happiness. Unfiltered joy. Pure and real. We were blooming! I rented a beach house in the summer of 2004,” he captioned the nostalgic Instagram picture.

“Needed some cheering up, and boy did my friends come through. What a lucky man I am! @bobsaget #AshleyO,” he added.

In May, Stamos shared a sweet snap of himself and his dear friend from the same beach day on what would’ve been Saget’s 66th birthday. In the Instagram caption, he quoted legendary actor Jack Lemmon, writing, “Death ends a life, not a relationship. Happy Birthday Bobby. I miss you madly.”

Later, the comedian’s widow, Kelly Rizzo replied to Stamos, “Truer words have never been spoken. Love you brother,” she wrote with a heart emoji.

The TV icon and comedian died unexpectedly on Jan. 9 at just 65. An autopsy later revealed he had died from head trauma consistent with some fall. After performing at a local comedy club, he was found in a Florida hotel room.

John Stamos criticizes Tony Awards for leaving out his late friend

Saget, known for playing single dad Danny Tanner on the classic ’90s sitcom, was laid to rest during a private ceremony in Los Angeles on Jan. 14. That same day, Stamos published the touching remarks he made at his friend’s funeral in the Los Angeles Times.

“Bob was there for me like no other,” he said in his memorial. “I’m not ready to accept that he’s gone. I’m not going to say goodbye yet,” he added. “I imagine him out there, still on the road, doing what he loves with all his heart and humor. He’s standing on stage, killing! Another two-hour set in front of a couple hundred of the luckiest people on the planet. Everyone here wants an encore with Bob.”

During the recent Tony Awards, Stamos wanted his late friend included in the In Memoriam segment. Before the show, Stamos tweeted that he was “disappointed” that he was left out.

“Disappointed to hear that @bobsaget will be LEFT OUT of the In Memoriam segment tonight @TheTonyawards. Bob was brilliant in The Drowsy Chaperone & Hand to God. Come on @BroadwayLeague and @TheWing! Do the right thing! Bob loved Broadway and I know the community loved him,” he tweeted.