John Travolta Explores Bond with ‘Grease’ Costar Olivia Newton-John in Sweet Throwback Clip

Although only 73 years old, actress and singer Olivia Newton-John sadly passed away on August 8th after battling cancer for 30 years. Coming from a family that battled cancer, the actress, known for her role as Sandy in Grease, never let the diagnosis stop her from achieving her goals and leaving a legacy that made all of Hollywood stop and remember the late star. While Olivia made numerous lifelong friends during her time on stage and the silver screen, former co-star John Travolta not only posted a heartfelt tribute to her, but an old clip of him swooning over the actress has gone viral.

Back in 1998, John Travolta discussed making the cult classic film and how there wasn’t another actress who could have played Sandy in Grease. “They had brought up Linda Ronstadt. They had brought up Marie Osmond. And I said, they’re wonderful.”

With Olivia Newton-John by his side, the actor added, “But every guy in the world wants Olivia Newton-John as their girlfriend, and I knew that ’cause I wanted that. I felt the same way. And every girl wants to be like her. If you [the Grease casting agents] don’t see this, you guys are nuts, ’cause there was only one person in the world that was Sandy, and that was Olivia Newton-John.”

With the clip still circulating online, fans commented on the video and reiterated the words of John Travolta. “What I love about this is John Travolta said this in front of her and to her … didn’t wait until [it] was too late.”

The Cast of Grease Remembers Olivia Newton-John

At the time of Olivia Newton-John’s passing away, her husband, John Easterling, posted the sad news, remembering her as an inspiration. “Olivia has been a symbol of triumphs and hope for over 30 years sharing her journey with breast cancer. Her healing inspiration and pioneering experience with plant medicine continues with the Olivia Newton-John Foundation Fund, dedicated to researching plant medicine and cancer.”

As mentioned above, John Travolta shared his feelings on the sad news, writing that her “impact was incredible”. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Besides John Travolta, Stockard Channing, who portrayed Betty Rizzo, and Jamie Donnelly, Lady Jan, remembered Olivia Newton-John’s love, courage, and commitment. “Olivia’s heart was as pure as her voice. Her goodness and grace will shine through the ages in her work. I have known her for over 40 years and never heard her say a negative word of anyone or anyone say a negative word of her. What a glorious soloist for the heavenly choir!”