John Travolta Shares Heartbreaking Tribute for Late Wife Kelly Preston on Her Birthday

John Travolta took some time on Thursday and lovingly remembers his late wife Kelly Preston on the day she would have turned 60. Travolta took to his Instagram account and shared a sweet throwback photo of them together. The 68-year-old actor wrote, “Happy birthday to my favorite dance partner! We love you and miss you Kelly.”

People reported that Travolta and Preston were married for 28 years before Preston died. She died of breast cancer at age 57 in July 2020. Preston is survived by Travolta along with daughter Ella, 22, and son Ben, 11. Jett, their older son, died when he was 16 years old in January 2009.

John Travolta Posted Loving Mother’s Day Tribute To Preston

This tender tribute to Preston from Travolta comes five months after another tender message. He remembered her in honor of Mother’s Day. Again, Travolta headed over to Instagram and posted a video. In it, there were photographs of Preston as well as images of their three children and, of course, Travolta. For the first image in the montage, it was a black-and-white photo with the words “From me to you” written on there in white lettering.

The song “That Face” from Barbra Streisand was featured in the video as well. Travolta wrote in the caption for the package, “We love and miss you Kelly. Happy Mother’s Day.” Ella also posted a Mother’s Day tribute herself. “I’ve learned a lot from all of the strong and powerful women in my life, I thank you all for being such wonderful role models,” she wrote. “I miss and love you, mama.”

For the Grease actor, he also lost his co-star in that movie, Olivia Newton-John. The singer-actress who played Sandy opposite Travolta’s Danny, also died of cancer. It prompted Travolta to offer another tribute but this time to his beloved co-star. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta wrote on Instagram. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

Of course, Travolta has had many memorable roles in his career. Besides Grease, other movies in the Travolta book include Get Shorty, Pulp Fiction, Saturday Night Fever, and Perfect. After all these years, Travolta does have his own fan base who follows every part of the actor’s life. He has been focusing his time on being a father lately.