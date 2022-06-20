John Travolta Shares Heartfelt Photos Celebrating Father’s Day With Kids Benjamin and Ella

On Sunday (June 19th), “Saturday Night Fever” star John Travolta took to his Instagram account to share some snapshots of him celebrating Father’s Day with two of his children, Benjamin and Ella.

“It’s a privilege to be a father,” John Travolta declared in his social media post. “I love you my babies. Happy Father’s Day to everyone.”

John Travolta has three children with Kelly Preston. The couple was married in 1991. Their daughter, Ella, was born in 2000, and Benjamin was born in 2010. Their son Jett was born in 1992 but tragically passed away from a seizure during a family vacation in the Bahamas in 2009. He was 16 years old at the time. Preston died in July 2020 when she was 57 years old from breast cancer. She had been privately fighting the disease for two years prior to her passing.

TODAY reports that while making an appearance on Kevin Hart’s “Hart to Heart” Peacock series last year, John Travolta recalled telling Benjamin about Preston’s passing. “Ben, you always love the truth and I’m going to tell you the truth about life. Nobody knows when they’re going to go, when they’re gonna stay. Your brother left at 16, too young. Your mother left at 57, that was too young, but who’s to say? I could die tomorrow. You could. Anybody can. It’s part of life. You don’t know exactly. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.”

John Travolta Talks About His Son Asking Him What It Feels Like to be in His 60s

While continuing his chat with Kevin Hart, John Travolta reflected on the discussion with his son about what it was like to be in his 60s.

“My son has always wanted truth, and he’s only accepting truth,” John Travolta stated. “So I said, ‘You know what, Ben? I can’t believe I’m in the last chapter of my life. I can’t believe it. I’m like, eternally 21, I don’t understand being in my 60s.’”

John Travolta then spoke about recalling life three decades prior. “Just 30 years seemed like a long time. Don’t you think you have 30 more years in your life to live? I realized that it’s about a viewpoint in life that allows you to settle down about something. There ain’t nothing wrong with 30 years. But yet, before he said that, I was thinking that, ‘Oh this is my last? How sad.’”

John Travolta went on to add that he wants to leave this world with his children doing great. “And they already are. That’s my main thing, is to pay it forward to them.”