John Travolta Pays Tribute to ‘Look Who’s Talking’ Costar Kirstie Alley Following Her Death

After learning of Kirstie Alley’s death from cancer at age 71, John Travolta paid tribute to his Look Who’s Talking co-star. Travolta took to Instagram Monday evening and shared a couple of photos in remembrance of Alley. One image is a throwback photo of her in a white dress, and the other is him and Alley from when they were younger.

“Kirstie was one of the most special relationships I’ve ever had,” Travolta wrote. “I love you Kirstie. I know we will see each other again.” Travolta and Alley’s friendship first developed when they played love interests in the 1989 film Look Who’s Talking. That hit movie spawned two sequels which they both starred in. Over time, they grew closer as friends and formed a special bond through their shared involvement with the Church of Scientology.

In 2020, Alley expressed interest in doing a belated sequel to the 1989 film Look Who’s Talking with Travolta. “John and I, we both really want to do it,” she said on The Talk. [Travolta and I] think it’s funny that we’re the grandparents.”

“Our kids will be ugly so that we’ll still be the stars, but the grandkids can be really cute,” she quipped. “But we don’t know what’s happening. We heard a rumor they were doing it, but I don’t know if it’s with us or without us.” She then asked people to urge the studio for the idea. “So if you want to write cards and letters? Does anyone do that anymore? You can go online!”

Kirstie Alley’s children broke the news of her death on social media

Alley’s kids, True and Lillie Parker enforced the news of their mother’s death due to a short battle with cancer. Alley passed away on Monday, as confirmed by True and Lillie in a post on Instagram. “We are sad to inform you that our incredible, fierce, and loving mother has passed away after a battle with cancer, only recently discovered,” they wrote.

“She was surrounded by her closest family and fought with great strength, leaving us with a certainty of her never-ending joy of living and whatever adventures lie ahead,” they added. “As iconic as she was on screen, she was an even more amazing mother and grandmother.”

The siblings wrote about Alley’s “zest and passion for life, her children, grandchildren and her many animals, not to mention her eternal joy of creating, were unparalleled and leave us inspired to live life to the fullest just as she did.”

Along with expressing their gratitude to the medical team at Moffitt Cancer Center, the family also thanked the cancer center’s support staff. The post ended with a message of thanks to Kirstie Alley’s fans. “We thank you for your love and prayers and ask that you respect our privacy at this difficult time.”