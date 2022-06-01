John Travolta Remembers Late Costar and Friend Ray Liotta Following His Death

In the wake of Ray Liotta’s tragic passing, many of his friends, family, and fellow actors have shared their condolences. Now, John Travolta has offered his own tribute to the Goodfellas star. Travolta honored his friend ahead of the anniversary of his wife’s death.

While mourning the anniversary of Kelly Preston’s passing, the 68-year-old is also grieving for his Wild Hogs co-star Ray Liotta. Preston, his wife, passed away around this time two years ago.

Liotta, 67, died last Friday in his sleep while filming his new movie, Dangerous Waters in the Dominican Republic. On Tuesday, the Saturday Night Fever star took to Instagram to offer his condolences to Liotta and his family.

Travolta shared a picture of the late actor hugging him as they both smiled, surrounded by fans at an event. In the caption, the Grease actor wrote, “We will miss you Ray.”

The post comes just weeks before the second anniversary of his wife’s tragic passing. Preston, also an actor, died on July 12, 2020, after a long battle with breast cancer. At the time of her passing, a representative for the family confirmed the sad news, labeling Preston as a “bright, beautiful and loving soul.”

John Travolta remembers Ray Liotta amid anniversary of his wife’s passing

John Travolta also posted a touching tribute to his late wife, saying that his “beautiful wife” fought a “courageous fight.” In the post, which also included a picture of Preston, he added, “It is with a very heavy heart that I inform you that my beautiful wife Kelly has lost her two-year battle with breast cancer.

He continued: “My family and I will forever be grateful to her doctors and nurses at MD Anderson Cancer Center, all the medical centers that have helped, as well as her many friends and loved ones who have been by her side. Kelly’s love and life will always be remembered.”

John Travolta concluded the post by admitting he would be spending some time with his loved ones as they mourned.

“I will be taking some time to be there for my children who have lost their mother, so forgive me in advance if you don’t hear from us for a while,” he said. “But please know that I will feel your outpouring of love in the weeks and months ahead as we heal.”

The celebrity couple tied the knot in 1991 when Preston was two months pregnant with their first child, Jett. Unfortunately, he tragically died at just 16 from a seizure while on vacation in the Bahamas in 2009.

Later that year, the family set up the Jett Travolta Foundation, which helps fund assistance and support for children with vision, hearing, mobility, communication, behavior, learning impairments, or other special medical, environmental, health, or educational needs.