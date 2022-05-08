John Travolta Remembers Late Wife Kelly Preston With Touching Mother’s Day Video Tribute

Actor John Travolta is tenderly remembering his late wife Kelly Preston in a beautiful montage of photos for Mother’s Day. Travolta and Preston are the proud parents of children and they are included, too. Pictures of the entire family are put together as Barbra Streisand sings “That Face” while the images flash before your eyes.

Kind fans were noticing the beauty of Travolta’s tribute. One writes, “Happy heavenly mother’s day.” This one says, “

what a beautiful tribute thx 4 sharing.” Another one writes, “So beautiful what a great tribute.” This tender tribute to John’s family and his wife is taking to people’s hearts on Mother’s Day. Kelly Preston, an actress who appeared in movies and TV shows, died in 2020 from breast cancer at 57 years old.

At one time, Travolta talked about death with his then-10-year-old-son about the subject of death. In an interview with comedian Kevin Hart on his Hart to Heart show, Travolta said he told his son that “nobody knows when they’re gonna go or when they’re going to stay. Your brother [Jett] left at 16. Too young. Your mother left at 57. That was too young. But who’s to say? I could die too tomorrow. You could. Anybody can. You just do your best at trying to live the longest you can.”

Actor Talks About His Own Grief Process Through Life

In another interview, he discusses his own grief process in life. “I have learned that mourning someone, mourning, is personal,” Travolta tells Esquire Spain. “Mourning is individual and experiencing your own journey is what can lead to healing. This is different from someone else’s journey. The most important thing you can do to help another when they are in mourning is to allow them to live it and not complicate it with yours. That’s my experience.

“What you leave behind in people, I guess that’s your legacy,” John Travolta said. “How they interpret my life will be different for each one. And that’s fine because that will be me. The best thing I do is try to get to that part of life that allows me to enjoy it, and that joy is experiencing dance, music … and people.”

These days, the focus on Travolta’s life is on being the best father that he can be to his children. “I will ensure the future of my children, help them with what they want to do with their lives,” Travolta said. “It is what I do with Ella now with her films and teaching her to work in the profession.”