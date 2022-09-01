John Travolta Says He’s ‘So Proud’ of Son Benjamin’s Major Accomplishment

Actor John Travolta is one proud papa as his son Benjamin has achieved another major accomplishment through his parkour skills. Benjamin, who is 11 years old, is setting the world on notice. Travolta, according to People, notes that Ben is now a “level 3 ninja” in this training. He would write, “I’m so proud.” The famed Grease and Saturday Night Fever actor would go on Instagram and share a video of his son hard at work.

Ben can be seen jumping between objects while using monkey bars to swing across. Also in the video, you can see him move a metal bar up and down in a series of pegs. How does he do it? Just by pushing his upper body strength to do so. Let’s take a look at Ben in action right here.

Some people were commenting about Ben’s work. His sister Ella, who is 22, would cheer him on, Kristin Davis would chime in and write, “Unreal!!!! So amazing! Go Ben.” Previously, Travolta posted a video of Ben swinging through a series of monkey bars. In that one, he would write “Ben at his new best.” Meanwhile, he has called his son “Spider-Man” while capturing a video of Ben at work. In this one, he does a quick touchback on a wall before moving to another platform.

Before this post, the most recent time John Travolta had posted anything on Instagram was for a much sadder reason. See, his Grease costar Olivia Newton-John lost her years-long cancer battle. His post consisted of a throwback photo of Newton-John and one of the most touching tributes to her. Travolta wrote, “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better. Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

For a period of time, the phrase “Your Danny, your John!” happened to be a trending topic in Twitter. People who read this wonderful note were sharing their own memories of growing up and watching the 1978 movie. Some even were sharing their own condolences over her death while also saying thanks to Travolta for his tender words. Travolta has been a part of the show business landscape dating back to the 1970s. Longtime fans will remember him as the dark-haired Barbarino in the ABC sitcom Welcome Back, Kotter that also starred Gabe Kaplan. He’s been raising his children as a single parent after losing his wife, Kelly Preston. Travolta spends a lot of time with them and is quite proud.