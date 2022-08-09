John Travolta’s Emotional Tribute to ‘Grease’ Costar Olivia Newton-John Has Fans in Tears

On Monday afternoon (August 8), John Easterling, husband of pop icon Olivia Newton-John shared the heartbreaking news that the Grease star lost her battle with breast cancer and died at the age of 73. Though the loss was an unthinkable tragedy, friends and fans were relieved to learn that she “passed away peacefully at her Ranch in Southern California surrounded by family and friends.”

Olivia Newton-John was survived by her husband and daughter, who were no doubt the most deeply affected by the actress’ passing. That said, the Grease star also made countless friends and impacted millions of lives through her incredible 60-year career. And when news of her death broke, fans couldn’t help but think of one friend in particular: John Travolta.

Olivia and John met in 1978 on the set of the beloved musical romantic comedy Grease when they were just 29 and 23, respectively. The chemistry between them was instantaneous, which not only made for a legendary film but developed into a lifelong friendship.

Shortly following the news of her death, John Travolta shared his immense adoration for his Grease co-star in an Instagram post. “My dearest Olivia, you made all of our lives so much better,” Travolta wrote. “Your impact was incredible. I love you so much. We will see you down the road and we will all be together again. Yours from the first moment I saw you and forever! Your Danny, your John!”

John Travolta’s Touching Tribute to Olivia Newton-John Brings Fans to Tears

Though John Travolta’s heart-rending message to the late Olivia Newton-John was expected, fans were still overcome with emotion at the tribute, many sharing that they broke down in tears upon reading it.

“That brought tears to my eyes. Grease was on yesterday,” one fan wrote. “Never will there ever be a couple like Danny and Sandy. What a lovely tribute to the legend that was Olivia – forever remembered,” another said.

“So sorry for your tremendous loss. I loved seeing the two of you together, not just in Grease. The light that illuminated from the two of you when you were together was beautiful!” added a third.

Though Olivia Newton-John and John Travolta’s Grease days were more than forty years ago, the pair remained close until Newton-John’s tragic passing. In celebration of the film’s 40th anniversary in 2018, both stars shared their thoughts on their enduring friendship.

“When you share that kind of meteoric success — and nothing has been able to exceed it — you share a bond,” Travolta explained to People. “I’ve been through her having a child, getting divorced, losing her sister. She’s been through my getting married, having children. It’s wonderful and full of shared memories.”

“We did something life-changing, making that film,” Newton-John added. “[At the premiere] you got the feeling from the energy that something was happening. It was a huge response. I feel grateful to be a part of that and to have worked with [John Travolta]. We’ve stayed friends ever since.”