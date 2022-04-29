Duke Days of May: How to Watch John Wayne’s Most Iconic Films All Month Long

May 2022 is just around the corner, and with it, The Duke Days of May, the at-home film festival featuring all your favorite John Wayne classics. The festival will premiere on INSP, formerly The Inspiration Network.

Unfortunately, the INSP channel isn’t available everywhere. However, it is available on many of the most popular streaming services, such as Sling TV and fuboTV, both of which offer free trials for new members!

The channel is also available on DISH Network and DIRECTV. To help you learn exactly how you can watch The Duke Days of May, INSP has included a handy Channel Finder on their website.

Doug Butts, SVP of Programming for INSP, discussed the upcoming television event in a statement on the INSP website. “In times of uncertainty, people gravitate towards heroic characters who overcome adversity. For some, there is no one who embodies this more than the iconic John Wayne,” Butts said.

According to the SVP, the at-home festival has become “an extremely popular and successful event” for the network over the years. As the tagline of INSP is “Heroes Live Here,” the John Wayne film festival couldn’t be more fitting.

The ‘Duke Days of May’ John Wayne Film Line Up

Listed below is the full line up of John Wayne films featured in The Duke Days of May. The event stretches from May 1 all the way to May 29 and includes 18 unique John Wayne classics. All times are listed in Eastern Standard.

May 1:

2:00 PM – Rio Bravo (1959)

8:00 PM – Rio Lobo (1970)

10:30 PM – Rio Grande (1950)

12:30 AM – Rooster Cogburn (1975)

May 6:

3:00 PM – Dark Command (1940)

8:00 PM – The Horse Soldiers (1959)

May 7:

8:00 PM – El Dorado (1967)

11:00 PM – The Fighting Kentuckian (1949)

May 8:

2:00 PM – In Old California (1942)

8:00 PM – Big Jake (1971)

10:30 PM – McQ (1974)

1:00 AM – The War Wagon (1967)

May 13:

3:00 PM – Hellfighters (1968)

8:00 PM – Rio Bravo (1959)

May 14:

8:00 PM – Rio Lobo

10:30 PM – Dark Command

May 15:

2:00 PM – Hatari! (1962)

8:00 PM – Rooster Cogburn

10:30 PM – The Horse Soldiers

May 20:

3:00 PM – In Old California

8:00 PM – Big Jake

May 21:

8:00 PM – Hellfighters

10: 30 PM – Stagecoach (1939)

May 22:

2:00 PM – McLintock! (1963)

8:00 PM – El Dorado

11:00 PM – The War Wagon

May 27:

3:00 PM – McQ

8:00 PM – Rio Lobo

May 28:

8:00 PM – Rio Bravo

11:00 PM – In Old California

May 29:

2:00 PM – Big Jake

8:00 PM – The Horse Soldiers

10:30 PM – The Green Berets (1968)