John Wayne: An American Experience Honoring Military Personnel With Free Admission on Armed Forces Day

John Wayne was a proud American actor and, arguably, Hollywood’s most famous onscreen cowboy. Now, ahead of Armed Forces Day, John Wayne: An American Experience, a vast exhibit exploring the life and history of the iconic American actor, is honoring both Wayne’s legacy and U.S. military personnel. In celebration of the May 21st holiday, the exhibit shared the news on Twitter that all military personnel will be welcomed to John Wayne: An American Experience free of charge with a valid ID. See details in the post below.

John Wayne: An American Experience honors our US Military personnel with FREE admission on Armed Forces Day this May 21 🇺🇸 Present valid ID to a staff member upon checkin to receive free admission. pic.twitter.com/9u4HKuXVeI — John Wayne Official (@JohnDukeWayne) May 18, 2022

As per the post, military personnel can, “Present valid ID to a staff member upon check-in to receive free admission.”

For those interested in exploring the exhibit, John Wayne: An American Experience spans 10,000 square feet. Various rooms highlight different periods throughout the actor’s life. Some rooms feature props and costumes from John Wayne’s films. Others spotlight his patriotism, featuring Grammy-nominated original poems, recited by the icon himself.

In addition, if military members decide to take advantage of the John Wayne exhibit’s celebration, they’ll get to take a look at original photos and letters unseen outside of An American Experience.

John Wayne Exhibit Offers Benefits for Holidays Year-Long

Plenty of Americans revere John Wayne for his long list of film features. However, his estate should receive just as much praise and recognition. While we can appreciate any organization that honors our military personnel, John Wayne: An American Experience proudly celebrates various holidays and professions throughout the year.

Earlier this month, plenty of Americans celebrated Mother’s Day. In honor of the holiday, the John Wayne estate didn’t hesitate to welcome moms nationwide to the exhibit for free. The Duke surely would have appreciated the celebration as he was famous as a family man.

However, the John Wayne Estate doesn’t just celebrate American moms and military personnel. The exhibit also took time this month to spotlight our nation’s teachers. This year, Teacher Appreciation week took place from Monday, May 2nd until Friday, May 6th. And although John Wayne isn’t a required course in U.S. public schools (though perhaps he should be), the exhibit welcomed teachers, free of charge, to explore the actor’s history from May 1st until May 7th.

Sharing a fun photo to Instagram, the John Wayne: An American Experience official account wrote, “We think teachers are the best in the West.”

Followers shared their appreciation, as one person wrote, “Oh, how instructionally wonderful of you!”

In addition to Teacher Appreciation Week, Mother’s Day, and Armed Forces Day, John Wayne fans will have another opportunity to celebrate the Duke. As per the estate’s website, John Wayne Day takes place on Thursday, May 26th. In addition to games and snacks, visitors will also get to interact with members of the Wayne family. See details here.