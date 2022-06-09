John Wayne Estate Announces Fort Worth Celebration in Honor of ‘The Cowboys’ 50th Anniversary

If you are a fan of John Wayne and his movie The Cowboys, then his estate has some sweet news for you in marking its 50th anniversary. Yes, you can get tickets and see a special panel come together for the celebration. The John Wayne Estate made the announcement on Wednesday through its Instagram account. These weekend events will be held in Fort Worth, Texas. John Wayne’s son Ethan is planning to host that panel discussion.

You better believe Wayne’s fans were quick on the draw when it came to comments. One writes, “16 year old me actually met the Duke at a special showing in Chicago. Still a high point in my life”. Imagine getting a chance to meet The Duke himself and remembering the moment to this day. This fan already nabbed a ticket apparently, writing, “Just bought one. Can’t wait to meet them”.

A Martinez Offers Reflection Of Working With John Wayne In ‘The Cowboys’

One of the cast members from that movie was A Martinez. He had a few reflections regarding the classic film. “It was a thrill and an honor to be a part of this project,” Martinez said in an Instagram post. “A haunting, timeless theme, adapted from the novel by William Dale Jennings, brilliantly directed by [Mark] Rydell, with gorgeous cinematography by Bob Surtees, an indelible score by John Williams –– and a great performance by John Wayne –– the power of #TheCowboys abides.”

Even in the years after John Wayne died in June 1979, his work has influenced many people. Among them are names you are familiar with from today’s movie world. Quentin Tarantino movies have a connection to one of them titled Rio Bravo. Wayne, Dean Martin, Angie Dickinson, Ricky Nelson, and Walter Brennan star in the flick. Wayne plays a sheriff who has a deputy who drinks too much (Martin) and a young firebrand (Nelson) on board. The film debuted in 1959 and remains one of the biggest hits on the Wayne film resume’.

Director Quentin Tarantino Offers An Endorsement Of ‘Rio Bravo’

Tarantino loves this movie. In fact, one time, he said, “When I’m getting serious about a girl, I show her Rio Bravo, and she better like it!” Well, there you go, movie and Wayne fans. That’s a heavy-duty recognition of a great film and how much it does mean to the director. But a lot of other fans will be getting their tickets to Cowtown, also known as Fort Worth, to be a part of this celebration of The Cowboys. They are going to get a chance to see the movie’s cast come together, share recollections, and pay homage to Wayne.