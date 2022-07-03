John Wayne Experience Adds Exhibit for Duke’s Custom Belt Buckle Gifted by Ronald Reagan

When you can see a couple of American icons together, it’s pretty cool and we get that with John Wayne and Ronald Reagan. Wayne is receiving a gift from Reagan, who was the governor of California at this time. The gift happens to be a 26 Bar Ranch custom belt buckle. This buckle is on an engraved Sam Sisco belt.

In the first picture, you can see Reagan and Wayne together. The John Wayne Experience has this item now in place. Between the first and third picture, which is a closeup of the belt buckle, is a video from the exhibit. As you can see, a large, protective cover is placed over the belt buckle and other items in the same space. What an opportunity to see these men together.

John Wayne Had Epic Quote About Flying American Flag

Upon seeing this post, one fan writes, “A true American patriot shaking hand with… well, a true American patriot. Love it.” There you go. Wayne loved his country and his estate recently shared a photo that shows this quite well. It is of Wayne walking past his own flag pole while flying the American flag. It was shared along with a specific quote fitting for the July 4th Weekend. “Sure I wave the American flag. Do you know a better flag to wave? Sure I love my country with all her faults. I’m not ashamed of that, never have been, never will be.”

When talking about patriotism, there hardly was or is another actor who embodied it like Wayne. His selection of movie roles would, at times, reflect his view of the American scene. John Wayne starred in many Western movies as we all know. But he also had a number of military-themed pictures to his name. Among them are The Longest Day, The Fighting Seabees, Sands of Iwo Jima, and, of course, In Harm’s Way.

Memorial Day Message Pays Honor To Those Who Died For Freedom

On Memorial Day, the John Wayne Estate posted a photo and message for the holiday. The post has a photo of Wayne himself with some soldiers. What was written is here: “Happy Memorial Day. Today we remember all the men and women who lost their lives while fighting for our freedom.” Fans love to sit down either on a Saturday or Sunday, put up their feet, and watch a John Wayne movie. His films seem to touch something deep within people and they still love him a whole lot. Wayne would definitely connect with millions in both Western and military films. The Duke might not be everyone’s cup of coffee but his words and wisdom are beloved.