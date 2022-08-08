John Wayne’s Granddaughter Teases Upcoming TV Role: See the Behind Scenes Pic

Jennifer Wayne, the granddaughter of western film icon John Wayne, is reportedly heading to the small screen.

In her latest Instagram Stories, John Wayne’s granddaughter announces her latest project. The country singer and songwriter is featured wearing a yellow hard hat with High Valley bandmate Brad Rempel, who is wearing a black graduation cap. “Hey y’all, I’m with Brad and we’re out here with the Design Network,” Wayne declared. Rempel then shared, “Can’t wait for you guys to figure out what we’re up to, and I’m going to let you know right now… It’s pretty sweet.”

Wayne further explained that what she and Rempel are up to is “something really fun ” in her latest Instagram post. “Check out our view. How gorgeous is that?” the Runaway Jane bandmate declared. “Brad and I have some exciting news with the Design Network… Can y’all guess what we are up to?”

This isn’t the first time Jennifer has appeared on TV. The granddaughter of John Wayne also competed on “The Amazing Race” in 2014. She previously spoke about how being on the show was amazing because ease was able to so much of the world. “It really pushed me and my limits on what I thought I could do and what It thought I couldn’t do.”

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks About Having An Acting Icon For A Grandfather

During an interview with Risen Magazine, John Wayne’s granddaughter Jennifer opened up about what it was like growing up with having an acting icon as a grandfather. The actor notably passed away three years prior to her birth.

“You know, a lot of people ask me that,” John Wayne’s granddaughter explained. “And I really don’t know how to answer because that’s just always what I’ve known. But there’s a funny story about that. When I was little, I would always ask the other kids, ‘What channel is your grandpa on?’ because mine was always on AMC and I could just turn it on [and see him]! So, I’d always ask what channel their grandpas were on because I didn’t know that it was any different.”

John Wayne’s granddaughter also revealed her favorite quotes from his films. “He has so many and I love all of his quotes. They’re all awesome, but my favorite quote of his is, ‘Courage is being scared to death, but saddling up anyway.’ It’s my favorite because it means everything to me when it comes to going for your dreams. He certainly went for his dreams and look what happened. I just love that quote. He also had the quote, ‘Life is tough, but it’s tougher when you’re stupid.’ That’s a pretty funny one!”