This John Wayne Western Caused Quentin Tarantino to Alter His Career Plans

Throughout his legendary career, John Wayne was part of nearly 200 different films and TV series, many of which have gone down in history as true classics of the Golden Age of Hollywood. That said, with a career as long as John Wayne’s, it’s virtually unavoidable to produce a flop or two. And at the tail end of his 50 years on camera, it finally happened.

In 1970, John Wayne starred in Rio Lobo, the last film created by director and producer Howard Hawks. The Western was considered a box-office bomb and received mostly negative reviews.

It was so poorly received, in fact, that director Quentin Tarantino credits it with his future career plans. Specifically, it was the film that convinced him that, when it comes to Hollywood, quitting while you’re ahead is better than overstaying your welcome.

In a Q&A session following a double-feature screening of his beloved films Pulp Fiction and Inglorious Basterds, Quentin Tarantino explained why he has no plans of working into his golden years.

“As far as an artist is concerned in this business, it’s about the filmography,” Tarantino explained, according to Deep Glamour. “It’s about every one being of a piece. And that’s why I want to get out, at a certain part in the game. I want to live or die by that filmography.”

Quentin Tarantino Holds a Deep Respect for John Wayne, With the Exception of ‘Rio Lobo’

Quentin Tarantino went on to explain that, while he views John Wayne as one of the “hippest dudes” in Hollywood history, he believes The Duke’s career stretched on too long. To Tarantino, even the best of the best can fall out of touch with fans’ interests.

“The most cutting-edge artist, the coolest guys, the hippest dudes,” Tarantino said. “They’re the ones that stay at the party too long. They’re the ones that make those last two or three movies that are completely out of touch and do not realize the world has turned on them. And they have no idea how corny they are.”

“And I’m really talking about the hippest filmmakers who ever existed in Hollywood,” he continued. “But you know, you can’t expect these guys to know that life has changed and they’re out of tune or that they’re corny. And I just don’t want to be corny.”

Quentin Tarantino has a vision for the future, in which newcomers to film can pick up any of his movies without researching them beforehand and know that they will be entertaining. In order to make this dream a reality, Tarantino feels it’s necessary to make all his films reflect his filmography style.

“I want them to come from the same place,” Tarantino said. “I want all my movies to have the same connection to Reservoir Dogs. But I don’t want to make Cheyenne Autumn, I don’t want to make Rio Lobo.”