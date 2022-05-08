‘The Cowboys’ Star A Martinez Reflects on the John Wayne Classic 50 Years Later

Actor A Martinez happens to be part of the cast put together for the John Wayne classic film The Cowboys and he’s looking back at it. Recently, the actor did go on Instagram and shared some interesting thoughts.

“#TheCowboysMovie is turning 50 this year, and celebrations are in order,” Martinez writes. “Because @therobertcarradine was only 17 at the time, and needed a guardian on location, I was recruited for the gig. (Makes sense, since I was all of 22…) We were thick as thieves, and Bobby and I got together last week to talk with @robwordtv about the upcoming reunion he’s planning –– we had a great time!”

Actor Talks About His Time On John Wayne Flick, Shares Pictures

In the Instagram post, Martinez talks more about his time in the movie as well as with John Wayne. Among the pictures in the post are of him and Carradine today, director Mark Rydell, actress Colleen Dewhurst, actors Roscoe Lee Browne and Bruce Dern, and, of course, Wayne himself.

“It was a thrill and an honor to be a part of this project,” Martinez adds. “A haunting, timeless theme, adapted from the novel by William Dale Jennings, brilliantly directed by Rydell, with gorgeous cinematography by Bob Surtees, an indelible score by John Williams –– and a great performance by John Wayne –– the power of #TheCowboys abides.” What a cool tour through movie history that Martinez offers Wayne fans both young and old alike. John Williams would also produce the musical score to Star Wars.

Martinez starred in such shows and movies as Longmire, Cowboy Bebop, and Powwow Highway. He’s a native of Glendale, Calif. He also played Eduardo Hernandez on the popular NBC soap opera Days of Our Lives. Back in 1974, a TV series based on the movie was aired for just one season. He had a role in that one, too. Martinez has remained active throughout the past decades since appearing in The Cowboys alongside The Duke.

Fans Express Awe, Amazement About ‘The Cowboys’ Memories

One John Wayne fan writes, “Brilliant American icons that still have it!!!” Here’s a true-blue fan of this flick. “Wil Andersen was the perfect father figure. I can quote The Cowboys, as most Duke movies by heart. I fell in love with you the first time I saw it as a little girl and still love you. Thank you Cimarron for bein the perfect first life-long crush and for bein such a great part of one of my all time favorite Duke movies. And for the record, I still hate Long Hair. I just can’t forgive him lol”.