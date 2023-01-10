John Wayne’s Granddaughter Speaks Out About Why She Ditched California for Nashville

Jennifer Wayne, who is the granddaughter of legendary actor John Wayne, has left California for the beauty of Nashville. In the meantime, she’s also gearing up to be in a new TV show titled Flip U. Wayne also is looking back on why she ditched living in California, too. You can catch Wayne as part of the musical group Runaway Jane. Wayne will star in the TV series alongside Brad Rempel. It will be on The Design Network. The show will feature Nashville stars helping some home-flipping hopefuls as they renovate a property. They will hope to turn a profit on their flip.

“Brad and I have been friends for years – we’ve met each over music,” Wayne, 40, told FOX Business in an interview. “We’re both in bands, but a couple of years ago, we started talking about real estate. I’ll never forget it – we were backstage, and I was looking for a place in Columbia, which is a little south of Nashville. And he had just renovated a cottage there. So we just started talking about real estate.”

John Wayne’s Granddaughter Will Be Part Of Show Focusing On Home-Flipping

Flip U is expected to premiere sometime in spring. The granddaughter of John Wayne will be one of its stars. The show does promise to give viewers an up-close and personal look at the dos and don’ts of house flipping, specifically in Nashville. The six-part series also will look at the real estate market in Tennessee and why first-timers should consider learning the trade there.

Wayne looked back on her early years in Nashville. She also looked at how she had to prove herself as part of Hollywood royalty. John Wayne, her grandfather, was a Western movie icon. He starred in movies like The Alamo, The Green Berets, and True Grit, for which he won an Academy Award.

“I know my grandfather being John Wayne is awesome and opens a lot of doors, but you almost have more pressure once those doors are open,” Jennifer Wayne said. “People expect more from you. So you have to show up and do your part. I failed a lot in the beginning and I learned a lot from those failures. But it’s a positive experience. You want to make him proud and you want to fill his shoes in a way. You can never really fill his shoes.”

Back in November, Forbes reported that Nashville was on pace for a record-breaking tourism year. It noted that the restaurant scene in Nashville was booming with artists like Eric Church and Garth Brooks lending their names to new hot spots.